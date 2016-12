Vanderbilt University signee Saben Lee put on a show Tuesday night in winning the slam dunk contest at the ‘Iolani Classic in Hawaii.

Lee, from Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) and ranked as the No. 1 player in the state by 247Sports, threw down a variety of dunks as seen below to move to finals and then sealed it with a hammer.

What’s more impressive is that Lee stands at 6-1.