Wednesday, Dec. 21 Michigan high school basketball results

Girls Basketball

Detroit Denby 53, Detroit Delta Prep 12: Caprice Brown finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Denby (6-1). Also, Faith Hymon and Asia Hayes each chipped in 10 points for Denby.

Detroit East English 72, Detroit Osborn 13: Jayla Smith had 19 points and 10 steals, and C’Erra Maholmes also had 19 points while recording nine assists for East English (7-1). Additionally, Diamond Massey had 10 points and 13 rebounds for East English.

Warren Cousino 68, Macomb Dakota 43: Kierra Fletcher led all scorers with 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Rachel Hayes and Kate McArthur each had 10 points for Cousino (4-1). Additionally, in the loss for Dakota (4-2), Lauren Szalai had 11 points, and Cam Grant added nine.

Boys Basketball

Battle Creek Central 60, Otsego 50: Juan Warren had 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Demetrius Craig recorded 19 points for Battle Creek Central (4-1). Additionally, Bill Woodhams finished with 16 points in the loss for Otsego (1-3).

Birmingham Brother Rice 47, Traverse City Central 31: Brother Rice improves to 3-2.

Brown City 52, Deckerville 44: Calvin Cook led all scorers with 29 points and added 16 rebounds for Brown City. Additionally, Brandon Patullo recorded 13 points, and Austin Fritch recorded 10 in the loss for Deckerville.

Grosse Pointe North 69, Utica 60: Dillon Webb finished with 17 points, Steven Levick had 15 points and Ryan Webb had 10 for North (2-3, 1-0 MAC White). With the loss, Utica dropped to 1-4 and 0-1 in the MAC White.

Be sure to follow Freep Sports on Twitter (@freepsports) and Instagram and like us on on Facebook.