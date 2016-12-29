Wednesday's Kentucky basketball scores, stats

BOYS

CENTRAL 69, MEADE CO. 59

BRANDENBURG, Ky. –The Yellow Jackets (6-6) stung the Green Wave (8-5) behind Josh Watkins’ 20 points and five steals. Aident Mathews led Meade Co. with 19 points and five steals, Dakota Clayton chipped in 16 points but Meade County was unable to pull out the win as the Yellow Jackets overcame a two-game skid.

CENTRAL (6-6)

James Simpson 14p; Andy Crittenden 3p, 5a; Ukrari Baker 3p; Josh Watkins 20p, 5s; Eric Rice 9p; Michael Romaine 8p, Chris Rawlings 11p.

MEADE Co. (8-5)

Dawson Gagel 12p; Aiden Mathews 19p, 5s; Carson Crump 1p; Steven Benock 5p, 5a; Dakota Clayton 16p, 3s; Chesney Weick 6p.

Ted Throckmorten Memorial Tournament

at Jeffersonville, Ind

Indianapolis Cathedral, Ind. 78, PRP 60

Wes Unseld Classic

at Seneca

Calloway County 47, Seneca 43

CALLOWAY Co. 47, SENECA 43

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Lakers (9-3) notched a win over the Redhawks (2-9). Kamden Price led Calloway County with 18 points as it eked out a win over Seneca. Payton Johnson added an additional 13 points for Calloway County. Seneca was led by Sophomore Carl Parker’s 10 points.

CALLOWAY COUNTY (9-3)

Kamden Price 18p; Christian Adams 4p; Payton Johnson 13p; Jeremy Darnell 9p; Aaron Dawson 1p; Jonah Brannon 2p.

SENECA (2-9)

Timothy Gordon 9p; Philip Armstrong 6p; DayShawn Cheney 1p; Richard Ninamou 6p; James Keelin 4p; Carl Parker 10p; Keyontez Leach 7p.

Apollo Holiday Basketball Tournament

at Apollo

Holy Cross (Lou.) vs. Warren Central

BUTLER 61, CENTRAL HARDIN 50

BUTLER (9-3)

Jaquay Wales 15p; Austin Wise 5p; Ryan Luckett 2p; Kelshawn Mozee 5p; Maurice Tolley 8p; Solomon Pinnex 8p; Devin Pendergrass 2p; Rashad Owens 3p; Michael Burns 13p.

CENTRAL HARDIN (6-5)

Rocco Iler 4p; Jackson Pawley 3p; Mason Rothrock 18p; Stephen Thompson 4p; Trent Wood 4p; Eric Sylvas 4p; Jacob Hobbs 13p.

WARREN CENTRAL 78, HOLY CROSS 53

OWENSBORO, Ky. – Warren Central junior Skyelar Potter scored 45 points as the Dragons (8-3) torched the Cougars (6-6).

WARREN CENTRAL (8-3)

Tayshaun Bibb 4p; Jordan Cousin 7p; Josh Moss 13p; Skyelar Potter 45p; Micale Mee 6p; Jamale Barber 3p.

HOLY CROSS (6-6)

Cade Crawley 8p; DeShawn Ellis 9p; Jaren McDonald 8p; Chase Phillips 6p; Quinten McKinney 1p; Ethan Short 3p; Max Bearden 10p; Ethan Driskell 4p.

29TH JIM CLARK CLASSIC AT BISHOP MOORE HIGH SCHOOL

ST. XAVIER 50, TRINITY CATHOLIC 43

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pierce Kiesler dominated the game, scoring 24 points and grabbing six rebounds, to lead the Tigers (6-3) over the Celtics, 50-43, in the opening game of the Jim Clark Hornet Holiday Tournament. The Tigers were up by seven at the half and cruised in the third quarter to take a 38-28 lead. The Tigers’ Evan Walker added nine points and had three assists and five rebounds.

ST. XAVIER (6-3)

James Taylor 5p, 3a, 2r; Tyler Barnes 2p, 2a, 1s, 4r; Paul Oberst 2p, 2s, 2r; Evan Walker 9p, 3a, 5r; Pierce Kiesler 24p, 6r; Cameron McDonogh 3p, 1a, 3s, 1r; Chase Westenhofer 3p, 4a, 5r; Sam Boarman 2p, 1s.

TRINITY CATHOLIC

Dominic Pugh 10p, 4a, 1s; Rhett Jackson 11p, 2s; Jalin Pugh 15p, 3a, 3s; Kaelen Jaims 1p; Robbie Hanks 4p, 1a; Joseph Gomez 2p.

ST. XAVIER 55, LAKE BRANTLEY 37

LAKE BRANTLEY

Reynaldo Martinez 9p; Brandon Walters 13p; Jalen Lee 9p; Michah Lovette 2p; Christian Roa 4p.

ST. X (7-3)

James Taylor 8p; Tyler Barnes 6p; Paul Oberst 4p; Evan Walker 7p; Pierce Klesler 11p; Cameron McDonough 7p; Chase Westenhofer 5p; Jack Kock 2p; Matthew Smith 2p; Sam Boarman 3p.

Beth Haven Holiday Classic

at Beth Haven

BETH HAVEN 68, PORTLAND 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bearcats (7-3) jumped out to an early 19-2 lead and never trailed. Austin Streble finished the game with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Cody Mikel added 12 points nine rebounds and four blocks to lead the way for the Bearcats. Michael Meridith led the Eagles (3-6) with 16 points.

BETH HAVEN (7-3)

Austin Streble 23p, 9r, 5a; Cody Mikel 12p, 9r, 4b; Aaron Rice 4p; Isaiah Mahoney 13p, 3s; Dylan Kerr 5p, 4r; Hunter Judd 3p; Tyler Van Shuren 3p; Seth Winningham 2p, 3r; Zach McClain 2p, 8r.

PORTLAND (3-6)

Lukas Kennedy 9p; Isaiah Young 7p; Jonah Trejo 7p; Brandon Ferry 2p; Michael Meridith 16p; Isaiah Walls 5p.

COLLEGIATE 66, EVANGEL CHRISTIAN 45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Titans (9-4) defeated the Eagles (3-7) 66-45 in the Beth Haven Holiday Classic with Barrett Myers having 20 points. The Eagles were led by Malik Shabazz with 16 points.

EVANGEL CHRISTIAN (3-7)

Malik Shabazz 16p; Billy Klinglesmith 12p; Caleb Payne 12p; Cameron Steffan 5p.

COLLEGIATE (9-4)

Barrett Myers 20p; Hudson Good 8p; Tyler McDaniel 8p; Alec Hertzman 7p; Ryan McDaniel 7p; Gray Weaver 6p; Noah Breitenstein 5p; Parker Duff 3p; Eli Allen 2p.

COLLEGIATE 53, BETHLEHEM 47

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ryan McDaniel bucketed 17 points for the Titans (10-4), who had a 53-47 over the Eagles (8-1) in the Beth Haven Holiday Classic. Barrett Myers finished with 14 points for the Titans. Tyler Ohler and Jacob Taylor had 12 each for the Eagles.

BETHLEHEM (8-1)

Connor Beisler 2p; Tyler Ohler 12p; Matthew Hagan 5p; Sam Talbert 2p; Austin Monin 2p; Matthew Ulrich 2p; Jacob Taylor 12p; John Prescott 10p.

COLLEGIATE (10-4)

Eli Allen 2p; Parker Duff 4p; Alec Hertzman 11p; Ryan McDaniel 17p; Tyler McDaniel 5p; Barrett Myers 14p.

Mitchell F Irvin Classic

at South Oldham

Atherton 79, Shawnee 53

Suncoast Holiday Classic

at Sarasota, Fla.

Waggener 52, North Port, Fla. 50

MITCHELL IRVIN CLASSIC

NORTH OLDHAM 86, KCD 66

CRESTWOOD, Ky. – Zach Wheeler continued his stellar season for the Mustangs (5-6), scoring 23 points, five points above his average, as they defeated the Bearcats (3-6) in the MItchell Irvin Classic. Jalen Henry scored 24 and Justin Rose added 11 points. JR Mathis led all scorers with 33 points for the Bearcats in a losing effort.

KCD (3-6)

Solomon Mathis 9p; JR Mathis 33p; Hayden Kraus 9p; Grant Carstanjen 2p; Will Cox 2p; Wilder Brice 3p; Cedric Crosby 1p; Conner Widman 8p.

NORTH OLDHAM (5-6)

Dylan Yates 3p; Cole Fischer 1p; Zach Wheeler 23p; Jalen Henry 24p; Justin Rose 11p; Jeff Mclellan 4p; Grant Adelson 2p; Cole Bonny 18p.

MITCHELL IRVIN CLASSIC

FERN CREEK 62, DIXIE HEIGHTS 48

CRESTWOOD, Ky. – In a back-and-forth match-up with several lead changes, The Tiger’s (11-1) outlasted the Colonels (9-2) 62-48, capturing their 11th win of the season, advancing to the next round of the MItchell Irvin Classic. The Tiger’s had balanced scoring across the board with Ahmod Price scoring 12 points, Chance Moore 12 points and Tony Rogers added 13 points. The Colonels were led by Reed Bradfield with 15 points.

DIXIE HEIGHTS (9-2)

Hunter Meyer 6p; Tyler Schreck 6p; Cameron Thornberry 9p; Reed Bradfield 15p; Darion Jackson 3p; RJ Schweitzer 9p.

FERN CREEK (11-1)

Anthony Wales 8p, 2s; Ahmod Price 12p, 4r; Daiquan Jones 6p, 3r; Clint Wickliffe 7p, 4r; Kyree Hawkins 4p, 4r; Chance Moore 12p, 5r; Tony Rogers 13p, 4r, 2s.

MITCHELL IRVIN CLASSIC

SOUTH OLDHAM 82, DANVILLE 51

CRESTWOOD, Ky. – The Dragons (13-0) remained undefeated as they crushed the Admirals (4-7), setting up a matchup in the tournament final with Fern Creek. After the third quarter, the Dragons blew the lead up to 66-37, led by Devin Young, who finished with 22 points and four rebounds. Jo Griffin added 16 points nine assists and three steals for the Dragons. Jared Southerland led the Admirals with 19 points.

DANVILLE (4-7)

Jared Southerland 19p; Ellison Stanfield 5p; DeShaud St. Martin 2p, Tanner Ford 2p; Tucker Gordon 9; Noah Israel 3p; Christian Hill 2p; Tevin Kavanaugh 2p.

SOUTH OLDHAM (13-0)

Jo Griffin 16p 9a, 3s; Devin Young 22p 4r; Clark 3p; Sam Beard 7p; Peyton Hicks 7p; Dyllon Hoover 3p; Luke Morrison 14p; Aaron Franklin 5p; David Beyerle 5p 7r.

HENRY COUNTY INVITATIONAL

COLLINS 64, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF LOUISVILLE 57

NEW CASTLE, Ky. –In a game with 11 lead changes and 10 tied scores, the Titans (10-3) were able to prevail over the Centurions (10-2) winning their seventh consecutive game of the season, 64-57. Dominque Turner had 24 points and seven rebounds while Nick Fort had 18 points for Titans. Parker Jones went perfect from the free-throw line scoring 24 points for the Centurions.

CAL (10-3)

Milton Wright 2p; Kenneth Purvis 12p, 7r; Parker Jones 24p 6r; Austin Carr 3p; Michael Woodward 11p; Matthew Duvall 5p.

COLLINS (10-2)

Jacob Feltner 2p; Nick Fort 18p; Dayvion McKnight 5p; Charlie Cochran 7p; Dominque Turner 24p, 7r; Kyle Perdue 5p; Nick Eades 3p 6r.

Mitchell F Irvin Classic

at South Oldham

ATHERTON 79, SHAWNEE 53

Atherton (6-8) 79 – D. Johnson 2 pt. Calnon 27 p, Bentley 2 p, Barthelemy 8 p, Waterdale 11 p, Pulford 4 p, Walsh 3 p, J. Johnson 4 p, Lado 15 p, Price 3p.

Shawnee (0-11) – 53 Warf 7 p, Tucker 4 p, Mitchell 8 p, Cunningham 18 p, Bivens 3 p, Chandlerlewis 3 p, Powill 5 p, Pillow 7.

Wes Unseld Classic

At Seneca

BALLARD 76, NORTH HARDIN 68

Ballard (7-2) – Marshon Ford 20, Tyron Duncan 4, Dorion Tisby 13 p, 6 r, Antoine Darby 5p. 5 a, Vonnie Patterson 16 p, 12 r, Tyrese Duncan 4 p, Kereion Douglas 2 p, Delonta Wimberly 12 p.

North Hardin (7-4) – Trevon Cooper 8 p, Trace Young 17 p, Gavin Root 13 p , Tony Jackson 20 p, James Pitre 7 p, Roger McFarland 3 p.

GIRLS

Naples Holiday Shootout

at Naples, Fla.

SACRED HEART 62, TROY 40

NAPLES, Fla. – The Valkyries (8-2) exploded in the first half for a 36-10 lead and crushed the Warriors 62-40 in the Naples Holiday Shootout. The Valkyries’ Kiki Samsel scored 13 points, and Ashlee Harris finished with 13 points and had six assists.

SACRED HEART (8-2)

Cierra Scott 9p, 7r; Ashlee Harris 13p, 3r, 6a, 1s; Kiki Samsel 13p, 1r, 1a, 1s; Erin Toller 5p, 2r; Kia Sivils 8p, 2r, 2a, 1b, 1s; Grace Berger 12p, 9r, 3a, 1s; Natalie Fichter 2p, 2r.

TROY

Kianna Smith 11p, 2r, 1a, 2s; Michelle Lee 2p, 1r; Christine Wan 4p, 2r, 1b; Hope Kakihara 2p, 3r, 2a, 2s; Elaine Lin 4p, 1s; Naomi Hunt 17p, 4r, 1a, 1b.

Destin Holiday Classic

at Destin, Fla.

MALE 63, BLACKMAN (Tn.) 48

DESTIN, Fla. – The Bulldogs (10-0) remain undefeated after overtaking Dante 63-48 in the Destin Holiday Classic. Ciaja Harbison led the Bulldos with 19 points, followed by Emilia Sexton with 17 points.

MALE (10-0)

Ciaja Harbison 19p; Joelle Johnson 7p; Emilia Sexton 17p; Jada Owens 8p; India Green 2p; Kyra Hogan 3p; Cameron browning 4p; Logan Calvert 3p.

BLACKMAN

Taylor Freeman 10p; Mya Fuller 8p; Alex Booker 8p; Jaleah Goff 16p; Angel Jefferies 4p; Hannah Patton 2p.

MERCY 83, GREEN COUNTY 59

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Jaguars (6-6) trounced the Dragons (8-3) behind early 3-point shooting. Regan Berger led all scorers with 24 points. Mercy was able to break the game open behind a solid 50 percent field-goal percentage. Green County was unable to gather enough momentum to mount a comeback as Mercy cruised to victory.

MERCY (6-6)

Taziah Jenks 6p; Hope Sivori 11p; Sadie Zeisloft 5p; Regan Berger 24p; Josie Woods 14p; Camryn Muss 7p; Raquael Reese 6p, 7r; Danielle Feldkamp 6p, 7r; Sydeny Revette 4p.

GREEN Co. (8-3)

Mya Schrembs 17p; Kiley McCubbins 6p; Shelby Howell 4p; Grace Patterson 4p; Ivy Hedgespeth 2p; Haley Judd 1p; Gracie Thompson 2p; Hallie Griffiths 5p; Hannah Judd 9p; Whitney Perian 6p; Gracie Parrott 3p.

WHITEFIELD CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

WHITEFILED 71, ROCKCREEK 58

ROCKCREEK (3-7)

Katie Thompson 9p; Benedict Ferrer 10p; Abby Goidry 18p; Renayah Bailey 11p; Katie Troncin 2p; Dozel Ireland 5p; Cyla Walls 3p.

WHITEFIELD (5-4)

Jaya McClure 12p; Sarah Mercer 5p; Lauren Harris 4p; Abby Ritter 29p 5r; Bekah Dwyer 4p; Juliana Yates 12p; Ellie Shipp 5p.

Lady Rockets Holiday Classic

at Shelby Co

FERN CREEK 57, HOLY CROSS 50

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. – The Tigers (7-5) ground out a win against the Cougars (5-7). Junior Alexis Smith scored 26 points to lead all scores. Sasha Mackanda and Maelynn Ridener chipped in 12 points and nine points, respectively. The Tigers continue to play well under new head coach Shanda Miller.

FERN CREEK (7-5)

Sasha Mackanda 12p, 8r; Maelynn Ridener 9p, 2r; Aliyah Stallard 1p, 8r; Alexis Smith 26p, 7r; Tianna Austin 9p, 16r.

HOLY CROSS (5-7)

Ally Kline 5p; Amber Kaufman 2p; Katie Hickey 6p; Caley Reid 11p; Lauren Schraut 12p; Haley Snider 10p; Madison Turner 4p.

SHELBY CO. 56, FLEMING CO. 46

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. – The Rockets (4-7) came out on top against the Panthers (6-4) in the first round of the Lady Rocket Holiday Classic. Zephaniah Gray finished with 18 points for the Rockets, and Zoey Holland added 13 points. Journey Steward scored 17 points for the Panthers.

SHELBY CO. (4-7)

Zephaniah Gray 18p; Alyssa Roberts 4p; Amie Conley 6p; Zoey Holland 13p; Asia Hardy 6p; Jenna Jones 3p; Kaitlyn Disch 2p; Raydriana Stoudemire 3p; Kellsee Spencer 1p.

FLEMING CO. (6-4)

Journey Steward 17p; Tori Ishmael 16p; Analeise Mitchell 5p; Morgan Fern 3p; Sidney Argo 1p; Jackson 4p.

Farmers National Bank Holiday Classic

at South Warren

MERCY 76, HENRY CLAY 58

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Regan Berger dominated with 18 points and had three assists and two steals to lead the Jaguars (7-6) past the Spartans (2-8), 76-58, in the Farmers National Bank Holiday Classic. Lexi Long scored 12 points, had seven rebounds and three steals for the Spartans.

MERCY (7-6)

Raquael Reese 8p, 4r, 2a, 1s; Hope Sivori 13p, 3r, 6a, 3s; Regan Berger 18p, 1r, 3a, 2s; Josie Woods 16p, 4r, 1a, 4s; Sidney Shephard 1p, 1r, 2a, 1s; Sadie Ziesloft 3p, 1r, 1s; Sydney Rivette 2p, 1s; Grace Walsh 4p, 2r, 1s.

HENRY CLAY (2-8)

Braxton Price 9p, 2r, 2b, 1s; Lexi Long 12p, 7r, 1a, 3s; Kiya Thompson 9p, 4r, 1a; Tyronica Carpenter 2p, 4r, 1a, 1b; Cheyenne Jones 10p, 6r, 2a, 2s; Alexis Lutz 4p, 1r; Destyne Jackson 2p, 1b; Lea Williams 3p, 1r, 1a, 1s; Korryn Davis 7p.

NAS Christmas Tournament

at Carroll Co.

PRESENTATION 55, GALLATIN CO. 46

CARROLLTON, Ky. – The Toppers (7-4) overcame the Wildcats (5-6) in the first round of the NAS Christmas Tournament 55-46. Julia Vogt scored 15 points for the Toppers. Kaylee Terrell finished with 22 points for the Wildcats.

PRESENTATION (7-4)

Courtney Jackson 11p; Jaelin Thompson 11p; Lilly Stephenson 11p; Julia Vogt 15p; Ashley Swearingen 7p.

GALLATIN CO. (5-6)

Ellie Oldendick 7p; Steph Roberts 2p; Gabby Hignite 2p; Kylie Beckham 13p; Kaylee Terrell 22p.

OLDHAM CO. 65, SENECA 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Colonels (5-5) cruised by the Redhawks (1-9) 65-31 in the Southern Lady Trojans Holiday Jamboree. Alexis Head finished with 13 points for the Colonels. The Redhawks were led by Daisja Trotter with 10 points and six rebounds.

OLDHAM CO. (5-5)

Audrey Gast 2p; Bayleigh Richardson 3p; Lauren Bell 2p; Madison Clark 5p; Lakynn Goldsmith 8p; Jordon Simpson 9p; Sophia Head 6p; Alexis Head 13p; Kylee Nuernberger 9p; Ally Korzeniowski 8p.

SENECA (1-9)

Ashanti Starks 3p, 1r; Daisja Trotter 10p, 2a, 6r; Breanna Anthony 5p, 10r; Alex White 4p, 1a, 5r; Marie Ninamou 1p, 6r; Asia Smith 8p, 2r.

ATHERTON 59, NORTH OLDHAM 44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Rebels (7-6) defeated the Mustangs (6-4) behind Lauren Burks 20 points. Paige and Caitlyn Taylor both chipped in 10 points to help propel Atherton over North Oldham. North Oldham’s Davionna Sloan led all scorers with 25 points.

ATHERTON (7-6)

Lauren Burks 20p; Taegann White 2p; Caitlyn Taylor 10p; Paige Taylor 10p; Kaylynn Thompson 2p; Hailey Stone 15p.

NORTH OLDHAM (6-4)

Davionna Sloan 25p; Nia Sheckles 15p; Krystal Jackson 11p; Azari Prescod 1p.

Whitefield Christmas Classic

at Whitefield Academy

DOSS 67, KCD 66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Dragons (4-6) pulled out the win, 67-66, in the hard-fought matchup against the Bearcats (2-7) in the Whitefield Christmas Classic. Jamari Tillman poured in 31 points for the Dragons with Khadaizah Hellman finishing with 18 points. Bearcats’ Rachel Jennings scored 26 points and had four assists and three rebounds.

DOSS (4-6)

Salimah Al-Khabi 2p; Jamari Tillman 31p; Kameshia Moxley 8p; Khadaizah Hellman 18p; Shacora Paige 4p; Kayla Tindall 4p.

KCD (2-7)

Meganna Manchi 2p, 1r, 1a, 3s; Kierra Scott 2p, 5r, 1s, 1b; Tia Dowling 15p, 2s, 13r, 1b; Rachel Jennings 26p, 3r, 4a, 1s; Olyvia Green 15p, 17r, 2s; Maya Rao 6p, 1r, 1a.

PRP 60, SOUTHERN 35

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -The Panther’s (5-4) cruised to victory as they defeated the Trojans (2-10) 60-35 winning their third consecutive game. The Panthers went up 46-24 at halftime and controlled the game throughout led by Perri Mitchell with 27 points. Amani Sanders scored 13 points and Mariah Jones chipped in 7 for the Panthers. DAVionna Sloan led the Trojans with 12 points followed by Krystal Jackson with 11 points.

PRP (5-4)

Caeley Finley 2p; Reaunna Halsell 6p; Taylor Price 2p; Amani Saunders 13p; Mariah Jones 7p; Perri Mitchell 27p; Dayja Evans 3p.

SOUTHERN (2-10)

DaVionna Sloan 12p; Nia Sheckles 8p; Krystal Jackson 11p; Azari Prescod 4p.