West De Pere shuts down Bay Port to remain undefeated

SUAMICO – The West De Pere girls basketball team upended Bay Port 49-36 on Friday in a matchup between conference leaders.

Liz Edinger dropped in 16 points for the Bay Conference-leading Phantoms, who improved to 9-0 with the win. Alivia McNabb added 14 points, while Brehna Evans tallied 10.

Taylor Arbour led the way for the Pirates with 10 points.

Meg Knutson chipped in nine points for the FRCC co-leaders. Maddie Re pulled down 14 rebounds, but was limited to four points as the Phantoms clamped down on defense to pull away in what was a two-point game at the half. Bay Port was held to its lowest point total of the season.

West De Pere…22 27 – 49

Bay Port…20 16 – 36

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 4, Evans 10, Edinger 16, Stefaniak 5, McNabb 14 . 3-pt: Evans 1. FT: 13-22. F: 10.

BAY PORT – Re 4, Krause 8, Draghiccchio 3, Arbour 10, Knutson 9, Torzala 2. 3-pt: Knutson 1. FT: 1-2. F: 18.

Fort Atkinson Holiday Tournament

Luxemburg-Casco 58, Slinger 48

FORT ATKINSON – Mary Cravillion totaled 17 points for the Spartans in a win at the Fort Atkinson Holiday Tournament.

Cravillion scored 12 of her 17 points from beyond the arc for Luxemburg-Casco.

Cassie Schiltz added 14 points, while Jenna Jorgensen had 11 and Alexis Dorner chipped in eight.

Luxemburg-Casco…29 29 – 58

Slinger…16 32 – 48

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 14, Cravillion 17, Jorgensen 11, Thayse 6, Tebon 2, Dorner 8. 3-pt: Schiltz 1, Cravillion 4, Jorgensen 2. FT: 11-17. F: 15.

SLINGER – Rothenhoefer 11, Reinhardt 8, Strupp 3, Breuer 7, Warmsly 6, Schmidt 10, Belling 3. 3-pt: Belling 1. FT: 11-17. F: 16.

Menomoniee Indian 35, Oneida Nation 27

GRESHAM – The Eagles won their Gresham Holiday Tournament game led by Kendra Webster’s 15 points.

Alyssa Corn added 9 points for Menomoniee Indian (4-5) while Tennille Lyons made the team’s only three.

The Thunderhawks (1-8) were led in scoring by Yehli Rodriguez’s 12-point night which included two threes.

Oneida Nation…14 13 – 27

Menomoniee Indian…11 24 – 35

ONEIDA NATION – Rodriguez 12, Killspotted 7, Hernandez 5, Lee 2, Torres 1. 3-pt: Rodriguez 2. FT: 11-22. F: 21. Fouled out: Killspotted.

MENOMONIEE INDIAN – Webster 15, Corn 9, Lyons 7, Waupoose 4. 3-pt: Lyons 1. FT: 14-26 F: 18.

LATE THURSDAY

Gresham 50, Menominee Indian 27

GRESHAM – The Eagles struggled to muster up offense in being held to a season-low point total.

Menominee Indian…15 12 – 27

Gresham…24 26 – 50

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Webster 3, Corn 1, Munson 3, Wilber 2, Waupoose 2, Wayka 5, Martin 5, Wynos 3, Lyons 3. 3-pt: Webster 1, Lyons 1. FT: 9-22. F: 25. Fouled out: Waupoose.

GRESHAM – Davids 19, Jenson 18, Arndt 7, Hoffman 3, Ferguson 2, Jones 1. 3-pt: Davids 2, Arndt 1. FT: 17-29. F: 19.