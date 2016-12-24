West Salem loses at buzzer to Mater Dei in Capitol City Classic

In a thrilling big-school championship game in the Capitol City Classic, Beon Riley hit a 25-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer, lifting Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista, California, to a 53-50 victory over West Salem on Friday at the Sparks Center at Willamette University.

Junior wing Kyle Greeley led the Titans (6-2) with 25 points, and senior wing Bryson Splonski added 12, including two free throws with 58 seconds left that gave West Salem a 50-48 lead.

Greeley averaged 23.3 points in the three-day tournament. All 16 teams in the field played three games apiece.

West Salem, ranked No. 5 in Class 6A, advanced to the championship game with a 63-62 victory Thursday over defending 5A state champion Wilsonville. Junior guard Zac Bulgin scored 24 points in the semifinal win.

THIRD PLACE GAME

Zach Reichle scored 30 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead Wilsonville to a 59-41 victory over Southridge.

Reichle, a 6-foot-5 senior wing who has signed a national letter of intent with Oregon State, averaged 25.3 points as the Wildcats won two of their three games in the tournament. Their only loss was by one point to West Salem in the semifinals.

No. 4 Wilsonville (7-1) is the defending Class 5A state champion, and Reichle was the 5A Player of the Year last season.

Southridge (5-4), which is ranked No. 9 in 6A, featured three players 6-foot-7 or taller.

Note: Stayton posted a 69-58 victory over Yakima (Washington) in the small division third-place game.