What's the status of remaining uncommitted five-star football recruits?

Eight players ranked as five stars by the 247Sports Composite remain uncommitted with several set to announce at either the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 1 or the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 7.

Here is a look at each player’s expected plan and schools that remain involved.

2. Foster Sarell, OT, Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, Wash.). Expected to announce his decision at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. His finalists are Nebraska, Notre Dame, Stanford, USC and Washington. He has taken official visits to all of them, except Stanford. He has visited Palo Alto numerous times unofficially. Stanford has landed another top 20 tackle in Walker Little from Bellaire (Episcopal, Texas).

3. Marvin Wilson, DT, Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas). Has said he will announce his top five at the Under Armour All-America Game and then will commit and sign on signing day. He has taken official visits to Oklahoma, Florida State and Ohio State.

4. Cam Akers, RB, Clinton (Miss.). Akers led Clinton to the state title as its quarterback with 65 touchdowns (31 passing, 34 rushing). He will announce Dec. 27 with Florida State, Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee and Georgia among his finalists.

7. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas). Expected to announce at the Army Bowl and is said to be down to Ohio State, Oklahoma and Florida. Ohio State has long been considered the favorite.

12. Darnay Holmes, CB, Calabassas (Calif.). Expected to announce at the Army Bowl from Nebraska, Ohio State, USC and UCLA. The Bruins are the favorite, but he visited Ohio State for the Michigan game and got an in-home visit from Ohio State coaches before the dead period began in mid-December.

16. Joseph Lewis, WR, Hawkins (Los Angeles). Has not set a commitment date, saying in his most recent USA TODAY blog that he might announce at the Army Bowl, but he also could wait until signing day. He had in-home visit with USC, Nebraska and Arizona State among others.

21. Joshua Kaindoh, DE, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). He is scheduled to announce Friday after moving up his decision date from the Under Armour All-America Game. He is choosing from among Florida State, Penn State, Maryland, Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame.

31. Aubrey Solomon, DE, Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.). Expected to commit on signing day and has official visits scheduled for January to USC, Auburn and Florida in the final three weeks.