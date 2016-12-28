What's the status of remaining uncommitted five-star football recruits?

Six players ranked as five stars by the 247Sports Composite remain uncommitted with several set to announce at either the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 1 or the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 7.

Here is a look at each player’s expected plan and schools that remain involved.

2. Foster Sarell, OT, Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, Wash.). Expected to announce his decision at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. His finalists are Nebraska, Notre Dame, Stanford, USC and Washington. He has taken official visits to all of them, except Stanford. He has visited Palo Alto numerous times unofficially. Stanford has landed another top 20 tackle in Walker Little from Bellaire (Episcopal, Texas).

3. Marvin Wilson, DT, Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas). Revealed his top five of Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State and South Florida when he arrived at the Under Armour All-America Game. He plans to announce on signing day. He has taken official visits to Oklahoma, Florida State and Ohio State and has a visit planned for Jan. 13 to LSU. He said he has not decided where — or if — he will use his fifth visit.

7. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas). Expected to announce at the Army Bowl and is said to be down to Ohio State, Oklahoma and Florida. Ohio State has long been considered the favorite.

12. Darnay Holmes, CB, Calabassas (Calif.). Expected to announce at the Army Bowl from Nebraska, Ohio State, USC and UCLA. The Bruins are the favorite, but he visited Ohio State for the Michigan game and got an in-home visit from Ohio State coaches before the dead period began in mid-December.

16. Joseph Lewis, WR, Hawkins (Los Angeles). Has not set a commitment date, saying in his most recent USA TODAY blog that he might announce at the Army Bowl, but he also could wait until signing day. He had in-home visit with USC, Nebraska and Arizona State among others.

31. Aubrey Solomon, DE, Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.). Expected to commit on signing day and has official visits scheduled for January to USC, Auburn and Florida in the final three weeks.