White Division of Lady Classic loaded with D-I talent

The Charging Wildcats will return to Springfield to defend their title.

North Little Rock, winners of the White Division of the 2015 Pink and White Lady Classic, returns to the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed in the bracket. The tournament tips off Dec. 27 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center at Drury University.

North Little Rock (9-1) returns 6-foot-2 junior center Yo’Myris Morris, who scored 17 points in an 81-52 win over Crane in the 2015 White Division championship game. Morris holds basketball scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Missouri, Washington, Kansas State, Tulsa and Southern Mississippi.

Other North Little Rock players including junior guard Amber Hawkison and sophomore guard Kennady Tucker are receiving NCAA Division I recruiting interest.

North Little Rock went 26-6 and won the Arkansas 7A girls basketball state championship last season. The Charging Wildcats were the only team to beat Class 2 state champion Crane.

The Missouri Class 5 state champions from Kickapoo hold the No. 2 seed. The Chiefs returned three starters from last year’s team, including University of California-Irvine signee Jordan Sanders, who averaged 16 points and 7.3 rebounds a season ago.

Undefeated Skyline enters the White bracket 7-0 with the No. 1 ranking in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll for Class 2. Skyline appeared in the last four Class 2 final fours, and were it not for a team from Crane, might have more to show for it. Skyline lost just one starter to graduation and returns a solid pair of scorers in junior all-state guard Kaylee DaMitz and senior McKinsey Mountain.

Only one opponent, Butler, managed to score more than 40 points on Skyline this season.

For the first time this season, out-of-area teams in the Pink and White Lady Classic are automatically awarded No. 1 or No. 4 seeds. Rock Bridge holds the No. 4 seed in the White Division. The Bruins are 5-1 and led by 6-foot-4 senior Madison Treece, the No. 83 rated recruit in the country according to ESPN Hoop Gurlz.

Treece is signed to play at Duke. Her 6-foot-5 running mate Avery Schroeder is being recruited by several Division I and Division II teams, and 5-foot-11 guard Elle Brown is signed with Missouri.

Admission to the 2016 Pink and White Lady Classic is $8 per day for adults, $6 per day for students and free for children ages 5 and under.

2016 Pink and White Lady Classic opening round

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Pink Division

All first round games at Weiser Gymnasium.

9:30 a.m. 8) Spokane vs. Glendale

11 a.m. 1) Argyle (Argyle, Texas) vs. Marshfield

12:30 p.m. 5) Republic vs. Bolivar

2 p.m. 4) Mercer County (Harrodsburg, Kentucky) vs. Miller

4:30 p.m. 7) West Plains vs. Buffalo

6 p.m. 2) Strafford vs. Hillcrest

7:30 p.m. 6) Rogersville vs. Clever

9 p.m. 3) Ozark vs. Camdenton

White Division

All first round games at O’Reilly Family Event Center.

9:30 a.m. 8) Nixa vs. Springfield Catholic

11 a.m. 1) North Little Rock (North Little Rock, Arkansas) vs. Parkview

12:30 p.m. 5) Branson vs. Lamar

2 p.m. 4) Rock Bridge vs. Aurora

4:30 p.m. 7) Fair Grove vs. Carthage

6 p.m. 2) Kickapoo vs. Mt. Vernon

7:30 p.m. 6) Lebanon vs. Willard

9 p.m. 3) Skyline vs. Central