Will Texas ever be part of State Champions Bowl Series? Never say never, but it's a long shot

With the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series descending on Arlington, Texas, many have resurrected questions about whether teams from the Lone Star State might ever take part in the series in the future. The answer, according to the University Interscholastic League (which governs sports in the state), is essentially ‘If the coaches tell us to, we’ll consider it, but why would the coaches tell us to in the first place?’

The UIL comments came in a Dallas Morning News article probing the possibility of Texas teams entering the series in the coming years. The response from UIL athletic director Susan Elza probably didn’t offer a whole lot of encouragement to those who have been waiting with baited breath for a Texas champ to take on the rest of the nation (or at least state champs from Florida and Utah, among others).

“For me personally, since I’ve been on, there hasn’t been much discussion about anything of that nature,” said Elza, who became athletic director in July of 2015. “If it gains momentum, it will become more of a topic. “It’s a pretty big crown to wear in this state when you’re a state champion here,” she said. “I don’t know that everybody feels the need to go out and prove it among other states. I think it’s been proven pretty strongly.”

That second note is both a particularly strong justification to continue the status quo and, at the same time, pretty darn hard to argue against. Texas’ football championship tournament is ridiculously difficult to win, and exhaustive to survive. Teams that captured the state title in Texas are still celebrating, because most were crowned less than a week ago.

Because of the length of the tournament, having a Texas team compete in the State Champions Bowl Series would mean no rest time between the Texas state championship game and the Bowl Series. It’s unlikely coaches or administrators would go for that, which means they would have to agree to eliminate either a regular season or playoff round to accommodate the Bowl Series.

That’s taking football away from dozens of teams so one team can compete to be the best. If you think that’s not happening, well, that’s because it probably isn’t. And, just like Bishop Gorman has held every year since the Bowl Series began, there is a value to finishing the season as a state champion and calling it a day. To this point, that has proven enough for the best teams in Texas, even when the Bowl Series games are held in their own backyard.