Work ethic pushes West Branch's Tatum Koenig toward D-I future

It’s now an expected part of Jarod Tylee’s weekend routine. The West Branch girls’ basketball head coach will be relaxing at home with his wife and two young daughters. Then his phone will buzz.

A text from his junior guard, Tatum Koenig.

Could I come get the keys?

She’ll be referring to the keys for West Branch’s gymnasium, locked up and empty on most Saturdays and Sundays. Koenig will swing by Tylee’s house with a parent and her younger sister to pick up the keys, then spend her day shooting.

“And that’s not just once a month. If it doesn’t happen, it’s a rarity,” said Tylee, who’s also West Branch football’s offensive coordinator. “She’s always wanting to shoot. She stays after practice a lot and continues to shoot. Between coaching basketball and coaching football, I’m not sure I’ve ever coached a kid where their work ethic is (like that). I’m not sure anybody can match Tatum’s.”

Along with fellow varsity returners Haley Mullinnix and Paige Miller, Koenig is leading an upstart Bears squad to an unexpected 5-4 start. They’ve racked up solid wins against Wilton and Alburnett and they played Class 2A favorite Regina closer than anybody else so far.

Koenig tops the team with 19.5 points, 3.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game. She notched a 19-point, 10-rebound double double in West Branch’s 60-57 loss to Mid-Prairie on Tuesday. She nearly got a triple double with nine steals.

Don’t let her quiet demeanor and 5-foot-6 frame fool you. She can do anything. She’s quick to the basket, her jumper is smooth, ball-handling mesmerizing, box out strong. What she lacks in size, she makes up for in work ethic — those Saturdays and Sundays with Tylee’s keys to the gym.

“She’s a teammate that you can rely on for pretty much anything,” said Miller, who netted 16 in the Mid-Prairie loss. “She’s someone who will give up the ball when she should, take it to the hole when she knows she should or just be there for advice or anything. She’s just a teammate that I love having on my team.”

Added Koenig, who doesn’t seem to like talking about herself: “Lately I’ve been trying to be unpredictable. Drive, shoot, just do it all. That’s kind of what I’m looking at right now.”

The unassuming junior has played among the state’s elite practically her whole life. She’s been part of Iowa’s top AAU team, the Barnstormers, since fifth grade. She attended West Liberty her freshman year and led the team with 15.3 points per game. Last year, her first at West Branch, she led the team in assists and steals and was second with 12.7 points per game.

Koenig and Tylee agree she made a significant jump defensively over the summer. Playing alongside Division I commits Kiana Barney, Rachel Saunders, Kamryn Finley, Allie Wooldridge and Mackenzie Rodgers with the Barnstormers helped with that, no doubt.

But the proof is in her steal numbers: Through 10 games, Koenig has 58 — good for third in the state regardless of class. As mentioned earlier, she led West Branch in steals last year … with 50. For the entire season.

She’s on pace for 122 this year.

“Since she’s so good, they may think that she does think highly of herself. But she’s someone who is really humble,” Miller said, “and really cares about everyone on the team and everyone’s best interest, not just hers.”

Koenig knows she wants to play ball in college, but she’s not sure where yet. She already has options.

D-I programs Wichita State, Lafayette College and Nebraska-Omaha all have offers on the table, and more offers might be on the way this season.

And then there’s another season to accumulate offers. Miller and Mullinnix are seniors, but it’s sometimes easy to forget Koenig will be at West Branch for another year.

That makes Tylee a happy man.

“I compare her a lot to Luke Lenoch in football, coaching him, because when he was a sophomore, junior, it was one of those things where you’re always thinking down the road,” Tylee said. “And you don’t want to think too far ahead, but it’s a good feeling. When he was a junior, I was excited knowing he was coming back.

“Same thing with Tatum.”

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.