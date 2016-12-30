Wrestling: Timmins takes title; Berreyesa second

Hard work, dedication and determination has brought Ian Timmins three state wrestling championships.

On Thursday, it got Timmins another Sierra Nevada Classic tournament title, at 120 pounds. It was his third straight title at the SNC.

And next year, it will earn him a full-ride scholarship at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., for wrestling.

Timmins wanted to go to the Naval Academy in order to pursue his next goal, being a Navy Seal.

Timmins beat Heath Hartley from Nyssa, Oregon, 15-7, Thursday for the championship. He beat Hartley last year also.

Timmins said he was coming off a bad week, which just made him more determined.

“It was kind of just in my head the whole time, I couldn’t let anyone down this time. I had to keep going, no matter what, push the pace,” Timmins said. “I knew if I kept wrestling the way I need to, I was going to win.”

He will try for his fourth state title in February.

Although he won Thursday, Timmins said he always has room to improve.

His father, Phil Timmins, said Ian had several college offers, but wanted the most direct to become a Seal.

He said not winning at the Reno Tournament of Champions a few weeks ago is driving Ian.

“He’s got natural abilities, but he’s just determined in whatever he takes on,” Phil Timmns said. “He wants to be the best.”

Wooster wrestling coach Joe Brooks said not many wrestlers can match Timmins’ intensity or explosiveness.

“When he’s on his feet, he’s just so versatile, if he really brings the pace, there’s not a lot of guys around that can keep up with him, so he can score points quickly,” Brooks said. “He just works so much harder than most guys, that he knows he belongs here He puts in the time.”

Reno High senior Andrew Berreyesa took second place at 170 pounds in the SNC, when Travis Wittlake, from Marshfield, Oregon, beat him, 6-4 in overtime, in a matchup of two of the most most acclaimed wrestlers competing at the Reno Livestock Events Center.

Reno wrestling coach Jeff Tomac said it was an offensive movement that went awry and cost Berreyesa, more than anything Wittlake did.

“We didn’t get beat on the other kids move. It was our move,” Tomac said.

At 160 pounds, Trajan Hurd, from Grants Pass, Oregon, beat Spanish Springs senior Cole Drescher, 5-0, for the title Thursday.

Reed’s Izzy Casarez was fourth at 152 pounds on Thursday. Anthony Sissom from Spanish Springs took fourth at 106 pounds; Sean McCormick from Fallon was third at 145 pounds and Connor Pearson from Reno was fifth. Drake McAdow from Damonte Ranch was fourth at 182 pounds; Joe Miller from McQueen was fourth at 195 pounds; Sheldon Miller from Carson took third at 285 pounds.