Wrightstown girls edged by Melrose-Mindoro in four OTs

WEST SALEM – The Wrightstown girls’ basketball team put up a serious battle Tuesday before being handed its first loss of the season.

In a battle of unbeatens at the West Salem Holiday Classic, the Tigers went four overtimes with Melrose-Mindoro before the Mustangs pulled out an 86-77 nonconference win.

Alisha Murphy led the Tigers (7-1) with 18 points, while Bridget Froehlke scored 16. Lexy Wolske (13) and Danielle Nennig (11) also hit double digits for Wrightstown.

Five players, including four starters, fouled out for the Tigers, who finished the game with just six players. Wrightstown was hit with 38 fouls and the Mustangs scored 30 of their points from the foul line.

Erika Simmons topped the Mustangs with 28 points.

Wrightstown: Froehlke 16, Guns 4, Riha 2, Murphy 18, Nennig 11, Van Zeeland 9, Darden 2, Glodowski 2, Wolske 13. Totals 26 (17-28) 77. Three-pointers: Froehlke 3, Murphy 2, Van Zeeland, Nennig. Fouls: 38. Fouled out: Nennig, Murphy, Van Zeeland, Riha, Froehlke.

Melrose-Mindoro: Johnson 5, Lockington 1, Byom 11, Christopherson 19, Simmons 28, Herzberg 22. Totals 28 30-52 86. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Lockinton Christopherson.

NONCONFERENCE

Kewaunee 61, Xavier 38

At Oshkosh in the Oshkosh West Holiday Classic, Brooke Geier scored 16 points to drive the Indians to a lopsided win.

Angie Kudick and Abby Baumgartner added 12 apiece for Kewaunee (8-1).

Rebekah VandeHey topped Xavier with 10 points, while Sarah Dombrowski scored eight.

The Indians built a 34-12 halftime lead and were never threatened.

Kewaunee… …34 27 — 61 Xavier… …12 26 — 38

Kewaunee: Rentmeester 2, Geier 16, Kudick 12, Olsen 9, Baumgartner 12, Dax 10. Totals 26 3-4 61. Three-pointers: Olson, Kudick 3, Geier 2. Fouls: 8.

Xavier: Freimuth 2, Bonneville 2, VandeHey 10, Schmitt 6, Zubella 6, Dombrowski 8, Weyer 4. Totals 17 2-6 38. Three-pointers: VandeHey 2. Fouls: 8.

Laconia 44, Seymour 23

At Oshkosh, the Thunder mustered just six points in the first half and was unable to launch a second-half rally.

Mykenna Dehn led Laconia with 10 points.

Brooke Veldt topped Seymour with six points.

Laconiar… …22 22 — 44 Seymour… …6 17 — 23

Laconia: Otto 7, Johnson 6, Tipton 6, Dias 2, Dehn 10, Grade 6, Shafer 7. Totals 18 6-11 44. Three-pointers: Otto, Tipton. Fouls: 12.

Seymour: Oskey 5, Bluma 2, Seitz 1, Vandenlangenberg 3, Krause 2, Veldt 6, Heinke 4. Totals 8 7-12 23. Fouls: 12.

NEW Lutheran 56, Manawa 48 (OT)

At Marion, Morgan Meerstein scored 20 points to lead the Blazers to the overtime win .

Laynie Bessette led the Wolves with 20 points.

The difference in the game was at the free throw line, where NEW Lutheran outscored the Wolves 26-11.

NEW Lutheran… …24 22 10 — 56 Manawa… …23 23 2 — 48

NEW Lutheran: Natzke 8, Meerstein 20, Wenger 18, Steffke 2, Nelson 2, Puyleart 2, Pettyjohn 4. Totals 13 26-37 56. Three-pointers: Natzke, Meerstein 3. Fouls: 16.

Manawa: Zander 2, Bessette 20, Struzynski 4, Reierson 6, Schernecker 4, Baily 8, Pethke 4. Totals 18 11-24 48. Three-pointer: Reierson. Fouls: 25.