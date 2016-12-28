Wrightstown girls lose in four overtimes

WEST SALEM – In a battle of unbeatens, the Wrightstown girls basketball team fell 86-77 to Melrose Mindoro in four overtimes at the West Salem Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.

Four players tallied double-digits for the Tigers as Alisha Murphy led the way with 18 points.

Bridget Froehlke dropped 16 points, while Lexy Wolske added 13 points and Danielle Nennig scored 11.

Wrightstown finished with six players available as six others fouled out, including four starters.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 16, Guns 4, Riha 2, Murphy 18, Nennig 11, Van Zeeland 9, Darden 2, Glodowski 2, Wolske 13. 3-pt: Froehlke 3, Nennig 1, Murphy 2, Van Zeelan 1, Wolske 1. FT: 17-28. F: 38. Fouled Out: Wrightstown: Nennig, Murphy, Van Zeeland, Wolske, Riha, Froehlke

MELROSE-MINDORO – Savanna Johnson 5, Lockington 1, Byom 11, Christopherson 19, Simmons 28, Herzberg 22. 3-pt: Johnson 1, Christopherson 1, Simmons 3, Herzberg 3. FT: 30-52. F: 22. Fouled Out: Lockington, Christopherson.

Ashwaubenon 38, Algoma 27

ALGOMA – Maddie Koch tallied 15 points for the Jaguars in a road victory.

Koch led all scorers in the game, while Megan Servais had seven points for Ashwaubenon.

Lucy Wiese recorded eight points for Algoma, while Alli Spitzer scored seven.

Ashwaubenon…20 18 – 38

Algoma…11 16– 27

ASHWAUBENON – Wright 4, Servais 7, Kupsh 2, Vanlaanen 3, Koch 15, Whiters 2, Schlader 5. 3-pt: Vanlaanen 1. FT: 7-13. F: 16.

ALGOMA – Wiese 8, Feld 3, M. Guilette 4, Spitzer 7, C. Guilette 3, Zimmerman 2. 3-pt: Wiese 2, Feld 1, Spitzer 1, C. Guilette 1. FT: 2-5. F: 15.

NEW Lutheran 56, Manawa 48 (OT)

MARION – Morgan Meerstein had 20 points, leading the Blazers to an overtime win.

Afton Wenger added 18 points for NEW Lutheran, while Taylor Natzke scored eight.

The Blazers went 26-of-37 from the free-throw line, while Manawa was 11-of-24.

NEW Lutheran…24 22 10 – 56

Manawa…23 23 2 – 48

NEW LUTHERAN – Natzke 8, Meerstein 20, Wenger 18, Steffke 2, Nelson 2, Puyleart 2, Pettyjohn 4. 3-pt: Natzke 1, Meerstein 3. FT: 26-37. F: 16.

MANAWA – Zander 2, Bessette 20, Struzynski 4, Reierson 6, Schernecker 4, Bailey 8, Pethke 4. 3-pt: Reierson 1. FT: 11-24. F: 25.