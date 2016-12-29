Zionsville swimmer wins marquee race, but Carmel sweeps triangular meet

CARMEL — Zionsville won the marquee race, but Carmel boys and girls reaffirmed their status as Indiana’s top high school swimming teams.

That was the outcome of a three-way meet Wednesday. Carmel’s defending state champion boys defeated No. 1 Zionsville’s 103-67 and No. 6 Homestead 123-47.

Carmel’s No. 1 girls, bidding to extend their national record to 31 successive state championships, beat No. 7 Zionsville 131-39 and No. 9 Homestead 134-36.

Zionsville coach Scott Kubly said he had to be reminded his boys team is ranked No. 1, adding that he pays no attention to that. He knew what to tell his swimmers beforehand.

“You’re going to swim against the best today, and you’ve got to bring your best effort,” Kubly said.

Junior sprinter Jack Franzman did. He scored an upset in the 100-yard freestyle over Carmel’s Drew Kibler, also a junior. Kibler was coming off an East junior nationals in which he swept four freestyle titles, winning the 100 in 43.14 seconds and beating Franzman’s third-place 43.64.

In this triangular, Franzman beat Kiber, 44.70 to 45.00, much to the delight of Zionsville fans at Carmel’s packed aquatics center.

“It’s great to see where I am in training and to compare myself to him,” Kibler said.

Both swimmers are aiming at the state meet record of 43.52 — set by Olympic gold medalist Blake Pieroni of Chesterton in 2014 — on Feb. 24-25 at the Natatorium at IUPUI.

“That’s going to be fun,” Franzman said.

Franzman swam the first 50 yards of the 100 in 21.33, or nearly as fast as he did in winning the 50 freestyle (21.22).

“Clearly, he had his game face on for the 100,” Carmel coach Chris Plumb said.

A highlight for Carmel boys was not only to win the closing 400 freestyle relay, but for their “B” team to finish ahead of Zionsville. Swimmers lined the pool deck, cheering.

Zionsville’s Andrew Schuler won the 200 individual medley in 1:53.59 and 100 butterfly in 50.45. The Eagles are bidding for their first state title after finishing second to Carmel by one point last season.

For Carmel’s girls, Sammie Burchill won the 100 butterfly in 56.20 and 100 backstroke in 55.55. Zionsville’s Tessa Wrightson was second in backstroke after winning the 50 free in 24.00.

Call IndyStar reporter David Woods at (317) 444-6195. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.