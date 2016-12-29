Zirbel nets game-winner for Ice Bears

MINNEAPOLIS – Morgan Zirbel scored the game-winning goal in the third period to help the Bay Area Ice Bears remain undefeated with a 2-1 victory Wednesday over Mahtomedi (Minn.) at Ridder Arena in the bronze division championship game of the Schwan Cup.

Zirbel netted the deciding goal unassisted at the 3:46 mark in the final frame for the Ice Bears (10-0-1), who advanced to the championship with shutout victories over St. Francis (Minn.) and Fort Fraces (Ontario) earlier in the week.

The Zephyrs scored the game’s first goal 3 minutes into Wednesday’s contest. Bay Area answered later in the first period with a goal by Autumn Klemencic off an assist by Ashley Raisbeck.

Ana Holzbach made 18 saves for the Ice Bears, who were outshot 19-17.

G.B. Notre Dame 5, Superior 3

ASHWAUBENON – The Tritons broke a 3-3 tie entering the third period to advance to the semifinals of the Showdown in Titletown tournament they are hosting at the Cornerstone Community Center.

Brady Bjork and Mike Gregoire each tallied a pair of goals. Stephen Lovell also had a goal in the win for Notre Dame (5-3).

Logan Braun made three assists, while Bryce Poshak had two.

Bo Buckley made 24 saves for the Tritons, which trailed 1-0 and 2-1 earlier in the game.

Notre Dame advances to play Waukesha at 7 p.m. today. Eau Claire Memorial and Madison Edgewood play in the other semifinal at 4:30 p.m.

Waunakee 9, G.B. United 1

WAUPUN – Brian Dutkowski netted the lone goal for the Gryphons at the Waupun Holiday Tournament.

Davis Rollin and Casey Roeser had assists on the goal. Brett Dutkowski made 23 saves for Green Bay United, which dropped two games at Waupun on Tuesday.