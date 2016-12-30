Zuleger, Terrors shoot past SPASH

STEVENS POINT – Zoey Zuleger scored 19 points as Appleton West beat Stevens Point 39-31 on Thursday in a nonconference girls’ basketball game.

Zuleger was named the tournament MVP and made the all-tournament team, while Sydney Cocking received the tournament hustle award.

Appleton West … …25 14 — 39 Stevens Point … …17 14 — 31

Appleton West: Clark 3, Cocking 6, Zuleger 19, Smith 6, Fortune 1, Hoffman 4. Totals 16 4-5 39. Three-pointers: Clark, Zuleger 2.

Stevens Point: Tuszka 6, Pavelski 4, Sullivan 7, Earnest 11, Mutz 3. Totals 12 5-9 31. Three-pointers: Earnest, Mutz.

Freedom 47, Kiel 32

At Kiel, Makenna Haase scored 23 of her game-high 26 points in the first half to lead the Irish (8-1) to the win.

Jada Helms added 11 points for Freedom, all in the second half.

Freedom … …27 20 — 47 Kiel … …21 11 — 32

Freedom: Garrett 2, Helms 11, Peters 3, M. Haase 26, T. Haase 1, Kempen 2, Witt 2. Totals 17 12-18 47. Three-pointer: Helms. Fouls: 9.

Kiel: Walsh 6, Binversie 2, Walsdorf 12, Schmitz 2, Stermer 2, Blatz 4, Shobert 4. Totals 13 3-5 32. Three-pointers: Walsh 2, Walsdorf. Fouls: 14.

Notre Dame 68, Hortonville 63

At Hortonville, the Tritons shot 5-for-6 at the free throw line in overtime and outscored the Polar Bears 7-2 to seal the nonconference win.

Morgan Allen scored 30 points for Hortonville. Maddie Reitz scored 22 points to lead Notre Dame.

Notre Dame … …24 37 7 — 68 Hortonville … …37 24 2 — 63

Notre Dame: Laskowski 9, M. Reitz 22, Papacosta 3, Gierczak 15, Opichka 7, Milton 2, Noble 2, H. Reitz 8. Totals 26 14-20 68. Three-pointers: Laskowski, Papacosta. Fouls: 18.

Hortonville: Frederick 15, Griesbach 4, Walter 4, Martin 2, VanBeek 2, Nelson 6, Allen 30. Totals 25 10-16 63. Three-pointers: Frederick 3. Fouls: 19.

Baraboo 60, Kaukauna 48

At Baraboo, the Thunderbirds outscored the Ghosts 31-22 in the second half to pull away for the win.

“Baraboo had a bunch of transition baskets,” Kaukauna coach Jim Viotto said. “Just not geting back on defense.”

Kaukauna trailed by only three with about seven minutes remaining.

Keira Nennig led Kaukauna with 15 points, while Lydia Albrecht added 13.

Kaukauna … …26 22 — 48 Baraboo … …29 31 — 60

Kaukauna: Nennig 15, Isselmann 11, Albrecht 13, Evers 3, Brochtrup 1, Mand 3, Engmann 2. Totals 18 6-11 48. Three-pointers: Nennig 3, Isselmann, Albrecht, Evers. Fouls: 25.

Baraboo: E. Kieck 9, L. Kieck 2, Hannagan 3, Stieve 8, Braun 5, Johnson 15, Schaefer 18. Totals 21 18-35 60. Fouls: 15.

Ashwaubenon 57, Menasha 35

At Menasha, the Jaguars outscored the Bluejays 26-15 in the first half to roll to the win.

Alexa Yost led Menasha with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Alyssa Roen added 11 points.

Ashwaubenon … …26 31 — 57 Menasha … …15 20 — 35

Ashwaubenon: Steinhoff 4, Wright 8, Scheffel 2, Servais 8, Kupsh 11, VanLaanen 4, Koch 4, Schlader 14, Evrard 2. Totals 21 10-29 57. Three-pointers: Wright 2, Kupsh, Schlader 2. Fouls: 24.

Menasha: Roen 11, Roesler 4, Anderson 3, Yost 15, Hoekstra 2. Totals 11 6-11 35. Three-pointers: Roen 2, Roesler, Anderson, Yost 3. Fouls: 14.

Fond du Lac 58,

New London 46

At Fond du Lac, the Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs 31-20 in the second half to pull away for the victory.

Leah Porath led New London with 23 points, while Ally Gietzel of Fond du Lac led all scorers with 26.

New London … …26 20 — 46 Fond du Lac … …27 31 — 58

New London: Christian 6, Halvorson 6, Besaw 4, Rohan 3, Pfefferle 4, Porath 23. Totals 18 5-8 46. Three-pointers: Porath 2, Halvorson 2, Pfefferle. Fouls: 20.

Fond du Lac: Gietzel 26, L. Wendt 4, M. Wendt 7, Wendels 3, Paulson 3, Templer 2, Tracy 2, Loewe 2, Dille 9. Totals 19 15-18 58. Three-pointers: Gietzel 4, Paulson. Fouls: 12.

Winneconne 63, Omro 35

At Winneconne, Makenzie Becker scored 15 points to lead the Wolves over the Foxes.

Sadie Kosciuk added 13 points for Winneconne, while Ashley Brooks had 10.

Omro … …20 15 — 35 Winneconne … …35 28 — 63

Omro: Benson 2, Rahn 6, Krokstrom 2, Huth 3, Kilgas 3, Engstrom 6, Buchholz 11, Seaman 2. Totals 14 3-6 35. Three-pointers: Kilgas, Buchholz 3. Fouls: 17.

Winneconne: Hoffman 6, Novinska 1, Zima 6, Gilman 4, Brooks 10, Ellis 6, Becker 15, Kosciuk 13, TeGrootenhuis 2. Totals 26 9-21 63. Three-pointers: Zima 2. Fouls: 14.