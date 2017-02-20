Wrestling 10 photos: Carlisle wrestlers at state By USA TODAY Sports February 20, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola head coach Clint Manny yells instructions to Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) as he wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Carlisle sophomore 113-pounder Carter Logue (in yellow) wrestles Cedar Falls sophomore Jakey Penrith in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Carlisle sophomore 113-pounder Carter Logue (in yellow) wrestles Cedar Falls sophomore Jakey Penrith in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Carlisle sophomore 113-pounder Carter Logue (in yellow) wrestles Cedar Falls sophomore Jakey Penrith in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Carlisle sophomore 113-pounder Carter Logue (in yellow) wrestles Marion freshman Gaven Hiler in a Class 3A consolation match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Fort Madison junior Ryan Steffensmeier works on pinning Carlisle sophomore Carter Logue in a 113-pound Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. wrestling, DesMoinesRegister, Indianola High School (Indianola IA), Johnston High School (Johnston IA), Wrestling, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video State wrestling: The storylines you should follow this weekend Video 'Who's Next': The rise of Felicity Taylor and girls' wrestling in Iowa Gallery 3A lookahead: Several top Des Moines-area wrestlers to lock up Friday