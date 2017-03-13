10 players get Opening Finals invites; two QBs chosen for Elite 11 at Los Angeles regional

TORRANCE, Calif. — Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson served notice Sunday that the three-time defending Super 25 champions will be fine without American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year Tate Martell at the controls of the offense.

Thompson-Robinson, who will start his first game at QB for the Gaels in the fall, picked up an Elite 11 invitation at Nike’s The Opening Los Angeles Regional.

Thompson-Robinson, who is a four-star college prospect with 25 honors, had an outstanding all-around day in winning the regional’s quarterback MVP at El Camino College.

The senior-to-be picked-up one of two Elite 11 invites on Sunday with Utah commit Jack Tuttle from Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.) got the other.

They are the third and fourth quarterbacks to qualify for the Elite 11 Finals in June in Los Angeles.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had an outstanding day catching the ball. St Brown, the No. 2 receiver according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, earned an invite to The Opening Finals at Nike World Headquarters in early July by taking the wide receiver/tight end MVP at the LA Regional.

Five of the seven MVP’s went to Southern California players on Sunday — running back MVP Toa Taua from Lompoc (Lompoc, Calif.), offensive line MVP Justin Dedich from Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.), defensive line MVP Faatui Tuitele from St. Louis (Honolulu, Hawaii), linebacker MVP Raymond Scott from Narbonne (Harbor City, Calif.) and defensive MVP Bryan Addison from Serra (Gardena, Calif.).

In all, 10 invites to The Opening Final were handed out on Sunday.

The group includes St. Brown, Dedich, Scott, Addison, wide receiver Chase Cota from South Medford, Ore.; defensive back Olaijah Griffin from Mission Viejo (Calif.) and four linebackers: top-ranked Palaie Gaoteote, a USC commit from Bishop Gorman; Jack Lamb from Great Oak (Temecula, Calif.); Solomon Tuliaupupu from Mater Dei and Merlin Robertson from Serra.

Sunday’s Los Angeles Regional was the fifth of 13 regional qualifiers. The Opening regional stops in New Orleans.