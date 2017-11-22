10-time Ind. football state champion coach Rick Streiff to retire

INDIANAPOLIS—The state’s all-time leader in coaching state football championships informed his team he was retiring on Tuesday.

Rick Streiff, 55, led Cathedral to 10 state championships in two tenures as the Irish coach. Streiff compiled a 221-77 record in 23 seasons at Cathedral and a 242-109 overall record in 28 seasons.

“It’s time for a change here (at Cathedral) and time for a change for me,” said Streiff, who coached at Cathedral from 1989 to 2001 and again starting in 2008 after a four-year stint at North Central. “I want to be able to actually spend some time with my family. I’m 34 years into coaching in one capacity or another and it’s just time.”

Streiff plans to stay at Cathedral in a teaching role. The 1980 Monrovia graduate and four-year football letterwinner at Butler said he had originally planned to coach through the graduation of his youngest son, Tom, from Cathedral in 2015.

“When I came back (to Cathedral) I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll coach about 10 more years and see where I am. At the start of the summer I thought, ‘Is it time?’ And as the season progressed, I could see as much as I loved the kids and loved coaching that it was time for the school to have somebody new and different and for me to spend some more time with my family.”

Cathedral athletic director Doug Seagrave said Streiff “leaves behind a tremendous coaching legacy.” He got his start as a graduate assistant at Butler in 1985 before he was hired as an assistant at Bishop Chatard the following year. In 1988, he led Brebeuf Jesuit to a 2-7 record in his first head coaching job.

A year later, at age 27, he was hired to lead a Cathedral program that was three years removed from its first state championship (in Class 3A) under coach Mike McGinley. Streiff led the Irish to state titles in 1992 (3A), 1996 (4A), 1998 (4A) and 1999 (4A) in his first tenure. After compiling a 19-25 record in four seasons at North Central from 2002-05, he returned to Cathedral in 2008 and led the program to state championships in 2008 (4A) and five consecutive titles from 2010-14 (three in 4A and two in 5A).

“I’ll miss that camaraderie with the coaching staff,” Streiff said. “Similarly to when you play, you have those guys you hang out with and spend so much time with that you miss that camaraderie. I’ll miss Friday nights. The competition is fun. I’ll miss the interaction with the kids. All those things that are fun about coaching, I’ll miss. Next August, whenever that first game rolls around, I’ll miss it. Most of what I’ll miss are the relationships with players and coaches.”

