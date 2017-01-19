10 topics on prep hoops: Waukee’s Rau Mr. Efficient, Wieskamp a true force

We’re just past the midway point of the high school basketball season, and it’s been plenty crazy. Entering the weekend, we’re down to 11 unbeaten teams, and nearing 40 that have already reached 10 or more victories.

Already we’ve seen big performances in big games and plenty of impressive teams stake their claims in their respective conferences and classes. It’s been, in a word, fun, and it’ll only get better from there.

As such, we do our best to keep an eye on everything. Here are 10 midweek thoughts that recap the early-week action and look ahead to the weekend.

1. Waukee’s Rau among the state’s most efficient big men



Waukee beat Johnston 64-57 in overtime on Tuesday. The exciting game featured the ebbs and flows of a high school contest, but the star, of course, was Warriors big man Jacob Rau.

The 6-foot-7 senior was magnificent against the Dragons, hitting 11 of 14 shots and scoring a season-high 28 points. Rau also hauled in 16 rebounds for his third straight double-double and his sixth of the year. He also blocked six shots.

“He’s a real efficient big man,” Johnston coach Bobby Sandquist said.

Just how efficient? Of Rau’s 28 points, six came from the free-throw line, where he went 6-for-7. That gaves him a true shooting percentage of 81 percent for the night. He’s been doing that for most of the year, too.

Entering Friday’s game against Ames, Rau’s shooting a scorching 69.9 percent from the field. That mark ranks second in all of Class 4A (among players with a minimum of 30 shots). Rau’s paint dominance is one big reason why Waukee’s 10-2 and ranked fifth in the latest Class 4A AP poll.

“He’s been right there,” Waukee coach Justin Ohl said on Tuesday night. “The way they pressured us, we felt the middle would be open, and he really took advantage and got to the rim. Hell of a game.”

He’s also grabbing 10.3 rebounds per game, meaning he’s averaging a double-double. The Warriors host Ames at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

2. Muscatine’s Wieskamp nearing historic scoring pace



A quick story: I wrestled in high school. On senior night, my coach went down the line to introduce us, talk of our accomplishments and announce our future plans. When he got to me, he proudly told the crowd that I was going to Iowa.

What he failed to mention, though, was that I would not be wrestling for the Hawkeyes, So when I stepped into the circle and shook hands with my opponent that night, I still saw what I firmly believe to be the fear of God in that poor kid’s eyes.

I share this because that’s how I imagine every kid looking like when their coach assigns them the task of guarding Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp. The 6-foot-6 junior is closing in on a historic scoring pace, and he inched even closer after his performance Tuesday.

Wieskamp dropped 42 points on 15-for-24 shooting, which included going 6-for-8 from deep, in an 84-78 win over Mount Pleasant. It was the second time this year he broke 40 points, and the fourth time he’s scored at least 30. The Muskies are 7-4.

More importantly, the Iowa commit is now averaging 29.6 points per game. Should he up that average to at least 30 by the end of the season, he would be the first Iowa prep basketball player at hat mark since Casey Schlatter of Iowa Falls-Alden put up 34.6 per game in 2013-14.

Wieskamp would also be the first player in 4A to do average 30 per game since Jeff Horner, who averaged 31.2 points per game for Mason City back in 2002. Wieskamp has just 10 more games to get that average up, starting with Friday’s game at Davenport Assumption.

3. Prairie building impressive resume



Cedar Rapids Prairie beat No. 4 Dubuque Senior 56-55 on Tuesday, giving it two wins over teams currently ranked in the 4A AP poll — the other being over top-ranked Iowa City West.

Yet, at 8-3, the Hawks haven’t cracked the poll yet this season. They have an argument for the best resume of those not ranked. In addition to wins over West and Dubuque Senior, Prairie’s beaten a tough Linn-Mar team, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Muscatine, among others.

The Hawks’ three losses aren’t all that bad, either. They opened the season with setbacks to Davenport Central and North Scott, both of which are 8-3 and the latter of which was ranked as high as No. 2 this season. The third: Cedar Falls, which is No. 9 in the most-recent 4A poll.

Prairie will get a rematch at Iowa City West at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The entire 4A AP Poll: 1. Iowa City West, 2. Sioux City East, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 4. Dubuque Senior, 5. Waukee, 6. Council Bluffs Lincoln, 7. Valley, 8. Bettendorf, 9. Cedar Falls, 10. Dowling Catholic.

4. Tuesday’s sharpshooters



We appreciate good offenses here, so let’s take a moment to recognize some stellar 3-point shooting performances.

Holy Trinity’s Cory Hopper hit on five of seven 3-point shots and dropped 27 points on Tuesday night. The Crusaders needed every one of them, too, as they beat West Burlington 46-45.

Tyson Kooima is a known baller on the gridiron, but he can efficiently toss up 3-point shots, too. The Western Christian senior was 6-for-10 from deep on Tuesday en route to 24 points in a 76-50 win over LeMars.

Ethan Mitchell hit seven shots in Tuesday’s 74-56 win over Indianola, but six were from long range. The Grinnell junior went 6-for-10 from there in a 22-point performance.

Griff Clark of Cedar Rapids Prairie was 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and put up a team-high 16 points in Tuesday’s 56-55 win over Dubuque Senior.

5. Let’s talk about Des Moines North’s Tyreke Locure



The sophomore point guard has been on a tear recently. In his past three games, Locure has hit 33 of 67 shots and averaged 34.3 points per game, topping out at 41 in a win over Valley on Tuesday.

Locure has been known to take a lot of shots since he arrived last season. As a freshman, he put up 242 in 24 games. Already this year, he’s up to 224 field-goal attempts with eight games to play. He’s hitting on 43.3 percent of those shots, thanks largely to stretches like what we’ve described.

He’s not one-dimenstional — Locure’s dished out 17 assists in his last three games, too. He’s up to 67 for the season, which ranks third in Class 4A. North hosts Lincoln at 7:45 p.m. on Friday.

6. Six good stat lines



— Pella’s Ryan Van Wyk hit 10 of 11 shots to score 23 points with five boards and two assists in Tuesday’s 75-60 win over Knoxville.

— Cole Henry, a sophomore at Oskaloosa, turned in an efficient 5-for-5 shooting performance last Friday en route to 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 65-60 win over Indianola.

— North Scott’s Bailey Basala went for 16 points and 19 boards — nine offensive, 10 defensive — in a 61-45 win over Hortonville (Wis.) last Saturday.

— West Branch’s Ben Thompson dropped 18 points with eight boards, three assists and five steals in a 78-58 win over Tipton on Tuesday.

— In that same game, teammate Beau Cornwell scored 31 with six rebounds and six assists.

— Hudson’s Dylan Beaumont scored 27 on 9-of-16 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and five blocks in last Saturday’s 70-51 win over North Butler.

7. Keep an eye on Van Meter



The Van Meter boys’ basketball team has quietly put together a strong season. The Bulldogs enter the weekend at 12-0, one of three remaining unbeaten teams in Class 2A. They also climbed to No. 5 in the most-recent AP poll.

Behind the spotless record: three players who currently average double figures in scoring and a smothering defense that’s allowing just 43.2 points per game. Seven of the 12 wins are away from home.

Arguably their most impressive win was over Des Moines Christian earlier this month. The Lions average just over 75 points per game. Van Meter held them to 55.

The Bulldogs’ schedule gets tougher down the line. They host top-ranked Pella Christian in early February, and still have to go back to Des Moines Christian. But so far, they pass the 2A eye test.

8. Fridays’ CIML games to watch



Ames (8-4) at Waukee (10-2), 7:45 p.m. Waukee is riding a six-game winning streak. The last team to beat the Warriors was … Ames, back on Dec. 16.

Mason City (7-3)at Dowling Catholic (9-3), 7:45 p.m. Mason City has struggled in inter-conference play, but the Mohawks have already beaten Dowling earlier this year, a 57-43 win Jan. 3.

Hoover (9-3) at Roosevelt (8-4), 7:45 p.m. The Huskies are playing very good basketball since they snapped their three-game losing streak. A win for the Roughriders would keep them in contention in a talented Metro Conference.

9. Friday’s other top matchups



Norwalk (7-6) at Dallas Center-Grimes (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Dallas Center-Grimes has lost three straight games since a 9-0 start. The Mustangs will look to correct themselves against a tough Norwalk team.

Pella Christian (11-1) at Oskaloosa (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Oskaloosa handed the Eagles their only loss of the season back on Dec. 2. Since then, Pella Christian’s ripped off 10 straight wins — including five of the past seven on the road.

Pella (11-1) at Grinnell (7-5), 7:30 p.m. These two teams combined to score 190 points the first time they met — in a regulation game, at that. Expect much of the same this time around.

10. Parting shot



Hoover’s long been known for nasty, smothering defense, and this year is no different. It took 12 games, but it appears that the Huskies, now 9-3, have settled in defensively. Entering Friday night’s game against Roosevelt, Hoover’s allowing just 35.4 points per game, the lowest mark in 4A.

It’s no doubt been bolstered by recent results. During the Huskies’ current seven-game winning streak, they’ve allowed just 27 points a game. During that span, they’ve allowed single-digit point totals in 24 quarters out of a possible 28 — and have allowed four points or fewer in 11.

Part of that has been the level of competition. During Hoover’s seven-game stretch, they’ve faced just three teams with winning records. The other four are a combined 7-41.

But still. Hoover’s always been a team that’s built around strong defense. Coach Courtney Henderson said earlier this season that he believes his team to be capable shooters, too. If the Huskies can start hitting shots — they’re only shooting 41.2 percent from the field — watch out.

CIML STANDINGS





Central Conference

Waukee, 10-2 overall, 5-1 Central

Valley, 9-4, 4-2

Ames, 8-4, 4-2

Ankeny, 6-5, 3-3

Ankeny Centennial, 6-6, 2-4

Southeast Polk, 1-10, 0-6

Iowa Conference

Dowling Catholic, 9-3 overall, 5-1 Iowa

Johnston, 8-4, 5-1

Fort Dodge, 6-4, 4-2

Mason City, 7-3, 2-3

Urbandale, 5-7, 1-5

Marshalltown, 2-10, 0-5

Metro Conference

Hoover, 9-3 overall, 5-1 Metro

North, 8-5, 5-1

Roosevelt, 8-4, 4-2

East, 3-9, 3-3

Lincoln, 1-11, 1-5

Ottumwa, 2-11, 0-6