11 most intriguing quarterback situations for 2017

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 9, 2017
As states with spring football begin to wind down and the end of school is approaching, the start of football training camps are not that far away.
Replacing elite players who move on to college is among the great challenges of high school football, especially at a premium position such as quarterback.
Here is a look at 11 quarterback situations around the nation that we will be watching:
<p>Courtney "Coco" Douglas will be expected to step in for Shawn Robinson, who transferred in from Denton Guyer and led DeSoto to a state title. Robinson is now at TCU. Douglas, who is 6 foot and 234 pounds, appeared in eight games last season and threw for six touchdowns and ran for two others.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> 247Sports</p>
<p>The Eagles’ season had a disappointing conclusion but new quarterback Grant Tisdale, a 6-1 dual threat in the Class of 2019, brings optimism. Tisdale is ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat QB in his class by Top247 and threw for six touchdowns and ran for three last season. He replaces Mitchell Jonke, who is at Brown.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> 247Sports</p>
<p>The defending state AAAAAAA champions have a new coach and a potential battle is on to replace Chase Brice, now at Clemson. Senior DJ Irons (pictured) transfers in from Gainesville and stands 6-4. He has the most experience and has a big arm. He has no offers but recently visited Tennessee. J’kori Jones and Josh Stinson, who have been in the Grayson program, also are contenders.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> 247Sports</p>
<p>Tyler Lenhart has been the quarterback in waiting at DeMatha, which has won four consecutive WCAC titles. He replaces Beau English, who is moving on to Air Force. Lenhart is a 6-3 pro-style passer and will be a junior. He already has offers from some Ivy League schools. Lenhart started two games last season when English was hurt. He will compete with junior Eric Najarian, who was the team’s JV starter last season.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Sean Fitz, 247Sports</p>
<p>The three-time defending Super 25 champions turn the offense over to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a UCLA commit who is ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2018. Thompson-Robinson has been playing receiver while Ohio State early enrollee Tate Martell ran the offense. Martell went 43-0.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Icon Sportswire via AP Images</p>
<p>Artur Sitkowski has transferred in from Old Bridge (N.J.) and will face off with Zack Annexstad, who was the backup last year to Texas A&M-bound Kellen Mond. Sitkowski, who is 6-5 and 215, is a four-star prospect who committed to Miami. He is ranked as the No. 4 pro-style QB in the 247Sports Composite but will not just be handed the job.</p> <p>Photo: Mary luvone</p>
<p>The program will have a new look with new coach Jeff Jordan and the loss of Mississippi’s all-time leading passer in Myles Brennan, now at LSU. Senior Jakob Greer (pictured), who was a safety and linebacker, takes over under center. While the passing game returns a bit part of the game plan, expect Greer to run the ball much more.</p><p><strong>Photo: </strong>Hudl</p>
<p>St. Thomas Aquinas. The defending 7A state champion Raiders lost Jake Allen, who will be a freshman at Florida this season. Senior Beau Fillichio (pictured) is the front-runner for the starting job. He got plenty of playing time in 2015 when Allen was hurt much of the season. The Raiders will also have junior Curt Casteel, who was the team’s JV starter last season.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Andrew Ivins, 247Sports</p>
