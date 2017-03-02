11-year-old dies after collapsing at start of track warmups

An 11-year-old boy died Wednesday night in Miami after he collapsed as he was preparing for a track meet, officials said, according to WSVN and multiple outlets.

Kaleb Harris was on the ground and had no pulse and was not breathing when first responders arrived at Miami Northwestern High, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said, according to WSVN. They began to administer CPR and then rushed him to the hospital.

“We understand that this young man was part of an athletic club and was just starting his warmup on the track when several people witnessed him collapse,” Carroll said. “When they arrived, we found this young man unresponsive.

UPDATE: Kaleb Harris, just 11 years old, collapsed while warming up for track meet last night @ Miami Northwestern @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/C9zwlogMnX — Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) March 2, 2017

Family members told WSVN that Harris had no prior health issues. It is unclear what caused him to collapse.

The family told WPLG that Kaleb was always active and was a football player who recently started with track. His little sister was ahead of him on the track when he collapsed.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed the death on Twitter.