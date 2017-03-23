12 All-Americans set to compete in American Family Insurance slam and three-point championships



Twelve McDonald’s All-Americans will take part in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships.

The event will air on CBS on April 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be taped at Greenway High School in Phoenix on March 31 from 9-11 a.m. PT.

“We’re proud to support these talented student-athletes selected to compete at the 2017 championships,” said Dwayne Maddox, advertising director for American Family Insurance. “We recognize their dedication and hard work as they pursue their dreams. “We wish them good luck and applaud their commitment to achieving their dreams.”

The field also includes the winners of the #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote:

Dunk contest: Jay Shropshire, a 6-1 guard from Chattooga (Ga.)

Boys three-point contest: Cooper Neese, a 6-3 guard from Cloverdale (Ind.)

Girls three-point contest: Natalie Sanchez, a 5-8 guard from Burges (Texas)

Here are the contestants in each event (the McDonald’s All Americans are denoted with an asterisk):

DUNK

Jalen Adaway – Logansport High School (Logansport, Ind.) – Undecided

Victor Bailey Jr. – McNeil High School (Austin, Texas) – Oregon

Anthony Duruji – St. Andrews Episcopal School (Potomac, Md.) – Louisiana Tech

Savion Flagg – Alvin High School (Alvin, Texas) – Texas A&M

Roberto Gittens – Henry Foss High School (Tacoma, Wash.) – Boise State

Jay Shropshire – Chattooga High School (Chattooga, Ga.) – Undecided

*Lonnie Walker – Reading High School (Reading, Pa.) – Miami

Kyle Young – Jackson High School (Massillon, Ohio) – Butler

MEN’S THREE-POINT

Alex Barcello – Corona Del Sol High School (Phoenix) – Arizona

*Quade Green – Neumann-Goretti High School (Philadelphia) – Kentucky

Cooper Neese – Cloverdale High School (Cloverdale, Ind.) – Butler

Jordan Nwora – Vermont Academy (Saxtons River, Vt.) – Louisville

*Collin Sexton – Pebblebrook High School (Mableton, Ga.) – Alabama

*Gary Trent Jr. – Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) – Duke

Jordan Tucker – Wheeler High School (Marietta, Ga.) – Undecided

*Trae Young – Norman North High School (Norman, Okla.) – Oklahoma

WOMEN’S THREE-POINT

*Rellah Boothe – IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – Texas

*Mikayla Boykin – Clinton High School (Clinton, N.C.) – Duke

*Chennedy Carter – Timberview High School (Arlington, Texas) – Texas A&M

*Rennia Davis – Ribault High School (Jacksonville, Fla.) – Tennessee

*Dana Evans – West Side High School (Gary, Ind.) – Louisville

*Chasity Patterson – North Shore High School (Houston) – Texas

Natalie Sanchez – Burges High School (El Paso, Texas) – Stephen F. Austin

*Megan Walker – Monacan High School (Chesterfield, Va.) – Connecticut