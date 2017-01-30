12 photos: Grace Berg joins 1,000-point club

shares
Indianola junior Grace Berg (center) poses with her teammates after being honored as the third Indianola girl to score 1,000 career points. Watching in the background are fellow 1,000-point club members Abbie Blake and Jamie Elbert. Berg received a plaque honoring her achievement following Class 5A top-ranked Indianola's win over Pella Jan. 27 in Indianola.
DesMoinesRegister, Indianola High School (Indianola IA), Gallery
