Gallery 12 photos: Norwalk's Luke Vaske joins 1,000-point club By USA TODAY Sports February 10, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Norwalk freshman Luke Vaske breaks toward the basket during a Nov. 25, 2014, scrimmage against Interstate 35 in Norwalk. The game was part of the first Warren County Boys Pride Challenge. Norwalk freshman Luke Vaske cuts toward the basket during a 2015 game against Oskaloosa in Norwalk. Norwalk freshman Luke Vaske tries to get past Oskaloosa senior Max Johnson during a Jan. 13, 2015, game in Norwalk. Norwalk won 68-31. Norwalk freshman Luke Vaske waits to take a free throw during a Class 3-A substate final against Pella March 2, 2015, at Southeast Polk High School. Norwalk lost to Pella 62-51. Norwalk sophomore Luke Vaske tries to sweep past Carlisle sophomore Cole Henderson. Norwalk hosted Carlisle on Jan. 19, 2016, beating the Wildcats 57-39. Norwalk sophomore Luke Vaske fights his way to the basket against Carroll. Norwalk beat Carroll 59-58 on a final minute shot by senior Matt Guessford in a Dec. 21, 2015, home game. Norwalk sophomore Luke Vaske takes the ball down the lane. Norwalk beat Oskaloosa 66-58 at home on Feb. 9, 2016. Norwalk sophomore Luke Vaske tries to get a shot away. Norwalk beat Oskaloosa 66-58 at home on Feb. 9, 2016. Norwalk junior Luke Vaske goes up for a shot. Norwalk beat Carlisle 73-62 in a non-conference game in Carlisle on Jan. 17. Carlisle junior Tommy Donovan tries to defend against Norwalk junior Luke Vaske. Norwalk beat Carlisle 73-62 in a non-conference game in Carlisle on Jan. 17. Norwalk junior Luke Vaske launches a three-point shot over Indianola junior Cole Scott. Norwalk won 68-59 over Indianola in a Dec. 9 game in Indianola. Norwalk junior Luke Vaske drives into Indianola senior Colin Fitzgerald. Norwalk won 68-59 over Indianola in a Dec. 9 game in Indianola. DesMoinesRegister, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News 12 photos: Grace Berg joins 1,000-point club News Pella Christian’s Hessing earns 600th victory in win over Norwalk News 10 things on prep boys' hoops: Little Hawkeye Conference, North Linn’s Hilmer, Waukee