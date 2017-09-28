13-year-old found carrying gun at Georgia high school football game

A high school football game in Georgia was the site of an arrest of a 13-year-old who allegedly arrived at the rivalry contest with a gun.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Clarke Central High School officials are now reviewing their security protocol after a 13-year-old fan of either Clarke Central or Athens-rival Cedar Shoals entered the stadium with a handgun.

Law enforcement officials quickly defused the situation and took the middle schooler into custody, though there remains no indication of his clear motivation.

“Our security officials immediately took action and identified the subject in question,” Clarke County Superintendent Desmond Means told the Athens Banner-Herald. “(The district) is thankful to the patron who notified security of the situation.”

While it’s unknown precisely what steps will be taken to mitigate the risk of a future incident unfolding in kind, it’s clear that something more must be done; the current incident is the second time in four years that the cross-Athens matchup between the schools has included a student bringing in a handgun.

Clarke Central cruised to a 49-13 victory against Cedar Shoals in the annual rivalry game.