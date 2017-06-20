13-year-old John Daly II earns his first hole-in-one

Like father, like son. John Daly II earns his first-ever ace at the #StacyLewisInv! pic.twitter.com/ZQPDJ28RzX — AJGA (@AJGAGolf) June 20, 2017

Behold, the power of genetics.

At Tuesday’s Stacey Lewis Invitational at Fayetteville (Ark.) Country Club, John Daly’s kid provided the latest example of “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

John Daly II, the 13-year-old son of the 1991 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, did something that many weekend hackers are still waiting to do on Fayetteville Country Club’s 190-yard fifth hole.

He aced it.

Daly’s son appears to have a serious knack for the game his father took by storm when he won the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 Open Championship.

At the PNC Father/Son Challenge in December, he beat out his dad on a hole.

Hopefully, we hear more from John Daly II as his dad passes the torch (and maybe a fashion tip or two) on to his pride and joy.