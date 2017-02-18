14-year-old Jarrius Robinson stealing show, melting hearts at NBA All-Star Weekend

Jarrius Robinson was the star of Day 1 of NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, including his performance at media day and scoring a bucket on his only shot during the Celebrity Game. He even got interviewed on SportsCenter.

Robinson, 14, has been battling biliary atresia, a liver disease that limits his growth.

As noted by For The Win and explained in his bio on the website of his foundation called “It takes lives to save lives,” he has been through many surgeries. And when he was just 1 years old, he had a liver transplant that resulted in complications that left him in a coma for “close to a year.”

Things weren’t looking good, but then a miracle happened. Per Jarrius’ site: The respirator was taken away. But JJ was not ready to stop fighting. He started to breathe on his own. Doctors couldn’t really offer much of an explanation. JJ’s mom came up with her own: “It was a miracle – nothing but God.”

Jarrius is awaiting another liver transplant. You can donate to help with his medical bills at his GoFundMe page.

Jarrius has become a legend in New Orleans as a superfan of the Saints, who signed him to an honorary contract. So it made sense he would have a big role with All-Star Weekend in town.

Robinson also made headlines Friday as he was sent to do interviews during media day. When Russell Westbrook was a late arrival, Robinson took his spot.

He also got into a fun scrum with Charles Barkley.