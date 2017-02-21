15 key boys basketball sectional openers around the state

•

We touched on some of the top storylines from the high school boys basketball sectional draw on Sunday. With sectional play beginning next week, here’s a statewide look at the 15 best matchups, counting them down from No. 15 to No. 1:

No. 15 – Jasper (15-6) vs. Washington (15-6), Sectional 31 at Washington: It is hard to believe the host Hatchets haven’t won a sectional since 2011, the same year it won the most-recent of seven state championships. Washington beat Jasper 57-43 in mid-January, part of a 13-1 stretch going into the final week of the regular season. Jasper senior guard Tyler Nottingham is averaging 17.7 points per game.

No. 14 – Griffith (18-3) vs. Hammond (13-9), Sectional 17 at Hammond: A year after the bus crash and semistate heartbreak in a buzzer-beating loss to Marion, Griffith is again among the top teams in Class 3A. But one of the Panthers’ three losses came to Hammond, 63-57, on Feb. 7. Hammond hasn’t won a sectional title since 2005.

No. 13 – Tindley (15-5) vs. University (11-10), Sectional 58 at University: Tindley won its first sectional in 2015 and won a regional game for the first time last year. The toughest step to making an even deeper run in Class A begins here. The Tigers are led by junior Eric Hunter, who is averaging 27.4 points per game and shooting 54 percent from the 3-point line. Tindley edged University by three points last year in the sectional and won 53-41 in an early January meeting.

No. 12 – Henryville (18-5) vs. Providence (19-2), Sectional 46 at Crawford County: Providence played in a Class 2A semistate last year, losing to Howe. The road out of the sectional begins with a tough matchup against Henryville, a team Providence defeated 57-48 in January. The Hornets are looking for their first 2A sectional title.

No. 11 – Danville (15-7) vs. Park Tudor (15-6), Sectional 28 at Danville: The host Warriors have struggled a bit since a 9-0 start, but have several good wins to their credit. Park Tudor, playing up a class due to the IHSAA’s tournament success factor, won a 3A sectional last year and defeated Danville 65-41 in the championship game.

No. 10 – Barr-Reeve (20-2) vs. Linton-Stockton (18-4), Sectional 47 at Eastern Greene: Barr-Reeve, another team playing up due to the success factor, has a chance to do some damage in 2A. The Vikings are 5-0 this season against 2A opponents, including a 52-45 win over Linton-Stockton back in early December. Barr-Reeve senior Trevor Lengacher is averaging 18.6 points and 6.3 rebounds.

No. 9 – Andrean (16-4) vs. Twin Lakes (18-3), Sectional 18 at Rensselaer Central: This Class 3A sectional will probably be decided here. Twin Lakes won the sectional last year, defeating Andrean 65-54 in the championship game. Bryce Bennington (11.6 ppg, 4.0 assists) and Blake Bennington (11.1 ppg, 5.1 rebounds) are senior leaders for Twin Lakes.

No. 8 – Bloomington South (18-4) vs. Columbus North (14-7), Sectional 14 at Bloomington North: Bloomington South might be a year away from having a potential state championship team, but is the favorite this year to win Sectional 14. Bloomington South’s toughest competition in the sectional is Columbus North, a team it defeated 40-33 earlier this month. Senior Alex King is averaging 19.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bull Dogs.

No. 7 – Hamilton Southeastern (18-5) vs. Fishers (10-11), Sectional 8 at Carmel: Carmel and HSE are clearly the teams to beat in Sectional 8. But Fishers gave rival HSE all it could handle in mid-December, losing 86-80 in double overtime. Sophomore Willie Jackson went for 30 points in a recent win over Pendleton Heights. HSE is looking for first sectional title in three years.

No. 6 – Lawrence Central (9-10) vs. North Central (19-4), Sectional 10 at North Central: If North Central is going to make a run in 4A, it’ll have to deal with the pesky Bears. The Panthers won the first meeting, 60-53, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on the Fairgrounds. Senior guard Daveon Bell (12.5 ppg) leads a Lawrence Central team that will be hungry for an upset.

No. 5 – Michigan City (18-6) vs. Valparaiso (20-3), Sectional 2 at Michigan City: The sectional at Michigan City is one of the most balanced in 4A with these teams, Crown Point and Merrillville the favorites. Valparaiso, which defeated Michigan City 72-69 on Jan. 13, hasn’t won a sectional title since 2011. Michigan City hasn’t won a sectional title since Elston and Rogers consolidated in 1995.

No. 4 – Mt. Vernon (12-8) vs. Connersville (22-1), Sectional 9 at New Castle: This is one of the best matchups in arguably the most balanced sectional fields in the state. Connersville won the first meeting between the teams, 88-85, but it took four overtimes. Four! The Marauders are a senior-led bunch and Michael Ertel (21.1 ppg) will be hungry to lead the program to a sectional title for the first time in four years. Connersville, the defending sectional champ, is led by senior Grant Smith (17.7 ppg, 9.8 rebounds).

No. 3 – Manual (14-6) vs. Brebeuf Jesuit (12-8), Sectional 27 at Brebeuf Jesuit: Both of these teams are capable of winning a Class 3A state title. One of them won’t make it out of the first night of the sectional. Both teams have played difficult schedules, especially in the second half of the season. Brebeuf is 7-2 against 3A opponents and Manual is 6-0. Senior Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 27.7 points per game for the Redskins.

No. 2 – Warren Central (19-2) vs. Lawrence North (14-8), Sectional 10 at North Central: Warren Central is 7-1 against the Sectional 10 field, including a pair of wins over Lawrence North (by six and nine points). Can the Warriors do it a third time? Lawrence North has been up and down, but has a talented lineup with VCU recruit Kevin Easley and Co. The winner gets Tech in the semifinals.

No. 1 – Ben Davis (15-5) vs. Pike (16-6), Sectional 11 at Decatur Central: The stakes are high in this one as the winner becomes the big favorite in this six-team sectional. Ben Davis, which defeated Pike 68-41 way back on Dec. 2, has won six games in a row. Pike, which won its third consecutive Marion County tournament championship in January, is battle-tested. Ben Davis is looking for its first sectional title since 2010.

