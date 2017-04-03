Golf 15 photos: Norwalk and Carlisle girls golf By USA TODAY Sports April 3, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Carlisle's Kelsey Woodruff chips from the edge of a pond. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Carlisle's Mackenzie Frost follows through on a drive. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Carlisle's Mackenzie Frost hits from the fairway as coach John Crippen watches. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Carlisle's Kennedy Sorensen watches the path of her shot. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Norwalk's Lizzy Putbrese drops her ball in a drop zone after hitting into a pond. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Norwalk's Lizzy Putbrese hits from the fairway. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Norwalk's Lizzy Putbrese watches her putt roll. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Norwalk's Rachel Elliott replaces her ball on the green before lining up her putt. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Norwalk's Rachel Elliott watches her drive. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Norwalk's Olya Safris follows through on a drive. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Reagan Stokely of Dallas Center-Grimes and Ella Kinter of Carlisle walk to the next hole. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Reagan Stokely of Dallas Center-Grimes and Ella Kinter of Carlisle walk to the next hole. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Carlisle's Ella Kinter hits from the drop zone after putting her drive in a pond. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Carlisle's Ella Kinter putts. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. Carlisle's Kelsey Woodruff follows through on a drive. Norwalk hosted and girls invitational April 1 at Warriors Run Golf Course. golf, DesMoinesRegister, Golf, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery 18 photos: Norwalk boys soccer beats East to open season Gallery 16 photos: Waukee girls' track meet News Thursday updates from the Iowa girls basketball tournament