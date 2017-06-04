16 finalists named for USA Basketball Men's U16 National Team

Sixteen finalists remain for USA Basketball’s Men’s U16 National team that will compete in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Argentina from June 14-18.

The 16 players were chosen from a group of 32 that was invited to participate in a training camp over the last few days. The final 12-member team is expected to be announced late Monday.

“As far as getting down to the final 12, some kids are going to show us a little more than they did over the past few days, and some players may not show as much,” coach Don Showalter said. “I think they’ll separate themselves in the next three or four practices.

RELATED: Zion Harmon might be the future of USA Basketball, and the present

“Overall, with the 32 kids we had in here this weekend, I was really impressed with how locked in they all were. They were really good teammates. This is my fifth U16 group, and this might be the best overall group that we’ve had as a unit for attitude, hard work, effort. They helped each other, they really wanted to make each other better, and I think that was great.”

Here are the 16 finalists: