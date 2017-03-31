News 16 photos: Indianola and Norwalk at Southeast Polk invitational By USA TODAY Sports March 31, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Indianola's Carter Berkey competes in the high jump. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Indianola's Wilson Sandquist competes in the high jump. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Indianola's Jeb Borgmeyer takes off on the the anchor leg of the 800-meter sprint medley after taking the baton from Jay Hale. The team finished third in the event. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Indianola's Jacob Johnson crosses the finish line to claim second place in the 800-meter sprint medley. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Indianola's Brock Elbert leads teammate Harry Dudley and Southeast Polk's Eli Hanson in the 3,200-meter run. Elbert finished second in the race with Dudley third. Hanson finished sixth. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Indianola's Seth Nostrala and teammate Brock Elbert run together in the 3,200-meter run. Nostrala finished first and Elbert second. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Indianola's Seth Nostrala gives a thumbs-up to a coach as he runs the 3,200-meter run. Nostrala won the race with teammate Brock Elbert (6) finishing second. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Indianola's Jackson Bishop takes the baton from Jacey Storm in the 4x800-meter run. Indianola won the race. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Indianola's Eric Baldus runs the third leg of the 4x800-meter relay after taking the baton from Jackson Bishop. The Indianola team won the race. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Indianola's Quentin Linnan runs the anchor leg of the 4x800-meter relay after taking the baton from Eric Baldus. The Indianola team won the race. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Indianola's Grant Hixson runs the second leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The team finished seventh in the event. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Indianola's Ty Reeves runs the anchor leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Indianola squad finished fourth in the event. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Norwalk's Seth Rouse and Southeast Polk's Carter Knight race to the finish of the 800-meter sprint medley relay. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Norwalk's Liam Buckley and Bowen Born run side-by-side in the 3,200-meter run. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Norwalk's Jake Gaumer runs the second leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. Norwalk finished fifth in the event. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. Norwalk's Anthony Marks runs the anchor leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Norwalk team finished fifth. Southeast Polk hosted the boys Ram Invitational on March 28. DesMoinesRegister, Indianola High School (Indianola IA), Southeast Polk High School (Runnells IA), News shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery 23 photos: Southeast Polk at Simpson College High School Classic News 37 photos: Indianola falls in Class 5A semifinal Gallery American Family Insurance All-USA Iowa girls basketball team