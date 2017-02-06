Gallery 16 photos: Indianola swimmers compete at districts By USA TODAY Sports February 6, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Indianola senior Alex Charron competes in the 50-yard freestyle. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola senior Tim LaGrange competes in the 200-yard medley relay. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola freshman Brad LaGrange competes in the 200-yard freestyle. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola sophomore Jaxson Mahlstadt competes in the 200-yard freestyle. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola sophomore Jaxson Mahlstadt competes in the 200-yard freestyle. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola junior Tyler Moran competes in the 200-yard individual medley. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola freshman Owen Fix competes in the 200-yard individual medley. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola freshman Owen Fix competes in the 200-yard individual medley. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola junior Tyler Moran competes in the 200-yard individual medley. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola junior Tyler Moran competes in the 200-yard individual medley. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola freshman Owen Fix competes in the 200-yard individual medley. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola sophomore Tyler Juffernbruch competes in the 200-yard individual medley. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola sophomore Tyler Juffernbruch competes in the 200-yard individual medley. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola sophomore Tyler Juffernbruch competes in the 200-yard individual medley. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. Indianola junior Brandon Scovel competes in the 50-yard freestyle. Indianola competed at the district swim meet Feb. 4 at the Indianola YMCA. DesMoinesRegister, Indianola High School (Indianola IA), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery 27 photos: Indianola girls overwhelm Oskaloosa Gallery 23 photos: Indianola boys fall to Pella Gallery 13 photos: Indianola swimming at Ram Invite