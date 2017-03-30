Gallery 16 photos: Waukee girls' track meet By USA TODAY Sports March 30, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Runners in the 800 meter run start Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Waukee High School's Lauren Nelson (from left), Mary Gray, and Anna Keplinger run in the 400 meter hurdles Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Waukee High School's Shae Wilder rolls on the ground after tripping on a hurdle in the 100 meter hurdles Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. A Waukee runner eyes her competition in as they run in the 4x200 meter relay Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Runners in the 800 meter run start Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Ankeny High School's Sydney Julich rounds a corner in the 400 meter dash Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Ankeny High School's Kaitlyn Mohrfeld (center) runs in the 200 meter dash Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Ankeny High School's Kelsey Fischer runs in the 200 meter dash Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Hoover High School's Taylan Olson runs in the 200 meter dash Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Indianola High School's Hannah Burrows smiles as she approaches the last hurdle in the 100 meter hurdles Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Waukee High School's (from left) Mary Gray, Urbandale's Bailey Mottet, Waukee's Sydney Winger and Lauren Nelson run in the 100 meter hurdles Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Urbandale High School runners pass the baton in the 4x200 meter relay Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Urbandale High School's Kimberly Reyes crosses the line in the 800 meter run Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Urbandale High School's Grace Rempe lies on the ground after finishing the 800 meter run Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. Waukee High School's Alexa Swartz starts off in the 400 meter dash Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during the Waukee Girls Early Bird track meet at Waukee Stadium in Waukee. DesMoinesRegister, Waukee High School (Waukee IA), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Thursday updates from the Iowa girls basketball tournament News Meet the Register’s 2017 All-CIML boys’ basketball team News Valley holds off IC West, will play for 1st state title Saturday