VIDEO: 16-year-old U.S. National Development Team hockey star Jack Hughes notched early goal of the year candidate

Don’t look now, but we’ve already got a legitimate contender for hockey goal of the year, and it comes from a 16-year-old.

Who said Sundays are for football? Jack Hughes and the U17s don't think so! #SCtop10 #USAvsGB #NTDP pic.twitter.com/bRfwMK2VjR — USA Hockey NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) October 22, 2017

Jack Hughes is a member of the U.S. National Development Team which competes in the USHL. In a game against Green Bay, Hughes got the puck in the offensive zone and then completely bamboozled the entire Green Bay defense, eventually slapping home a sliding slapshot as he slipped to the ice.

It was an absolutely magnificent strike, the kind usually reserved for the brightest stars in the NHL.

Of course, Hughes may very well eventually be one of those stars himself. There’s no reason to believe the 5-foot-10 athletic speedster who has been compared to both Mitch Marner (stick-handling) and Connor McDavid (speed) won’t be there sooner rather than later; he’s NHL Draft eligible in 2019, even if he’s likely to spend at least a year or two in Mississauga of the OHL before lacing up his skates in an NHL arena to be determined.