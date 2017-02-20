Wrestling 17 photos: Norwalk at state wrestling By USA TODAY Sports February 20, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Norwalk senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl (in purple, gold and white) wrestles Burlington sophomore Terry Preston in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Hirl won by pin. Norwalk head coach Brandson Schmitz reacts as Norwalk senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl wrestles Burlington sophomore Terry Preston in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Hirl won by pin. Norwalk senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl (in purple, gold and white) wrestles Burlington sophomore Terry Preston in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Hirl won by pin. Norwalk senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl (in purple, gold and white) wrestles Burlington sophomore Terry Preston in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Hirl won by pin. Norwalk head coach Brandon Schmitz gets a hug from senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl following Hirl's pin of Burlington sophomore Terry Preston in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Norwalk senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl (in gold headgear) wrestles Johnston sophomore Nick Graham in a Feb. 17 Class 3A consolation match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Graham won a 7-3 decision. Norwalk senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl (in gold headgear) wrestles Johnston sophomore Nick Graham in a Feb. 17 Class 3A consolation match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Graham won a 7-3 decision. Norwalk junior 220-pounder Drake Leek (in white,purple and gold) wrestles Waterloo Wet senior Sam Gerst in a Class 3A quarterfinal match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gerst won an ultimate tie-breaker to win 8-7. Norwalk junior 220-pounder Drake Leek (in white,purple and gold) wrestles Waterloo Wet senior Sam Gerst in a Class 3A quarterfinal match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gerst won an ultimate tie-breaker to win 8-7. Norwalk junior 220-pounder Drake Leek (in white,purple and gold) wrestles Xavier Cedar Rapids senior Alex Francois in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Francois won a 13-3 major decision. Norwalk junior 220-pounder Drake Leek (in white,purple and gold) wrestles Xavier Cedar Rapids senior Alex Francois in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Francois won a 13-3 major decision. Norwalk senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl (in black with gold headgear) wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock junior Dalton Woodyard in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Norwalk senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl (in black with gold headgear) wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock junior Dalton Woodyard in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Norwalk senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl (in black with gold headgear) wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock junior Dalton Woodyard in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Norwalk junior 220-pounder Drake Leek (in black) wrestles Iowa City West junior Guy Snow in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Norwalk junior 220-pounder Drake Leek (in black) wrestles Iowa City West junior Guy Snow in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Norwalk head coach Brandon Schmitz reacts to junior 220-pounder Drake Leek beating Iowa City West junior Guy Snow in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. DesMoinesRegister, Wrestling, News shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery 50 photos: Warren County schools at state wrestling Thursday Gallery 19 photos: Martensdale-St. Marys at state wrestling News 36 photos: Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas wrestlers at state