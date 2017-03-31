Soccer 18 photos: Norwalk boys soccer beats East to open season By USA TODAY Sports March 31, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Norwalk senior Chase Sinclair is knocked off the ball by Des Moines East junior Antonio Rubio. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior Jack Palen and Des Moines East sophomore Fernando Meza-Roja both try to head the ball. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior midfielder Jack Palen handles the ball. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior Jack Palen takes a shot. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. A Des Moines East defender takes out the feet of Norwalk senior forward Kasey Leaper. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior Kasey Leaper and Des Moines East sophomore Abdirizak Sahal race for control of the ball. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior Kyle McGuire heads the ball to score the Warriors' first goal as senior Kason Crall follows the play. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior Kyle McGuire's momentum takes him into the net after he scored the Warriors' first goal. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk seniors Chase Sinclair and Kyle McGuire celebrate McGuire's goal. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior midfielder Jack Palen tries to get past Des Moines East defender junior Antonio Rubio. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior midfielder Chase Sinclair fires a shot. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior goalkeeper Hunter Pappan sends the ball down the field. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk junior Micah Sarlat-Pool and Des Moines East senior Alex Habte fight for control of the ball. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior Nicholas Eltjes looks for an open teammate while inbounding the ball. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior Kason Crall eludes a Des Moines East defender. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior Andrew Jensen defends against Des Moines East senior Santiago Rios. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior defender Jacob Connelly clears the ball over teammates seniors Andrew Jensen and Reid Kallenbach and past Des Moines East senior Santiago Rios. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. Norwalk senior Kason Crall heads the ball. Defending Class 2A state champion Norwalk started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Des Moines East in Norwalk on March 30. soccer, DesMoinesRegister, Des Moines East High School (Des Moines IA), Soccer, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Take Five: Valley’s national ranking just part of CIML's soccer strength News Thursday Updates: Rebels, Wolfpack, Saints, Warriors all reach state finals Video Class 4A Final: Valley can’t overcome Iowa City West's waves of talent