18 players named finalists for Team USA U16 Women's National Team

After a grueling trials process, 18 players were named as finalists for the USA Basketball Women’s U16 team in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The players will now begin training camp with the 12-player roster selected before the team departs June 4 for the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, which are June 7-11 in Buenos Aires, Argentina,

The 18 players were culled from more than 130 players invited to trials and then 37 who remained entering the final day Sunday.

Among them are five players ranked in the espnW HoopGurlz Terrific 25 for the Class of 2019, including No. 1 overall player Samantha Brunelle.

Fran Belibi, who gained national attention as the first girl to dunk in a Colorado high school game, is also on the list.

Here are the players:

River Baldwin, C, 2019, Pleasant Home School (Andalusia, Ala.)

Fran Belibi, F, 2019, Regis Jesuit (Centennial, Colo.)

Aliyah Boston, F, 2019, Worcester Academy (Worcester, Mass.)

Cameron Brink, F, 2020, Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.)

Samantha Brunelle, F, 2019, William Monroe (Ruckersville, Ga.)

Paige Bueckers, G, 2020, Hopkins (Eden Prairie, Minn.)

Maddie Burke, G, 2020, Central Bucks East (Dolyestown, Pa.)

Caitlin Clark, G, 2020, Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Zia Cooke, G, 2019, Rogers (Toledo, Ohio)

Azzi Fudd, G, Class of 2021, Potomac School (Falss Church, Va.)

Jordan Horston, G, 2019, Columbus Africentric Early College (Columbus, Ohio)

Haley Jones, G, 2019, Archibshop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.)

Diamond Miller, G, 2019, Franklin (Somerset, N.J.)

Jordyn Oliver, G, 2019, Prosper (Texas)

Ashley Owusi, G, 2019, Paul VI Catholic (Faifax, Va)

Ramani Parker, F/C, 2019, Central (Fresno, Calif.)

Celeste Taylor, G, 2019, Long Island Lutheran (Valley Stream, N.Y.)

Kylee Watson, G, 2020, Mainland Regional (Linwood, N.J.)