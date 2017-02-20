Wrestling 19 photos: Martensdale-St. Marys at state wrestling By USA TODAY Sports February 20, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Martensdale-St. Marys freshman 106-pounder Cole Cassady (in blue) wrestles OA-BCIG freshman Jake Nieman in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Martensdale-St. Marys freshman 106-pounder Cole Cassady (in blue) wrestles OA-BCIG freshman Jake Nieman in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Martensdale-St. Marys sophomore 132-pounder Joshua Tibbits (top) wrestles Panorama senior George Appleseth in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Martensdale-St. Marys sophomore 132-pounder Joshua Tibbits (right) wrestles Panorama senior George Appleseth in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Martensdale-St. Marys freshman 106-pounder Cole Cassady (in white headgear) wrestles Wapello freshman Daniel Meeker in a Class 1A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Meeker won by pin.

Martensale-St. Marys junior 182-pounder Logan Schumacher (in blue) wrestles Central Springs sophomore Zach Ryg in a Class 1A quarterfinal Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Schumacher won a 6-0 decision. Martensdale-St. Marys junior 182-pounder Logan Schumacher (in blue) wrestles Iowa Valley sophomore Garet Sims in a Class 1A semifinal Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Schumacher won a 7-1 decision. Martensdale-St. Marys sophomore 132-pounder Joshua Tibbits (in blue) wrestles Riceville junior Chance Throndson in a Class 1A quarterfinal Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Throndson won by fall.  