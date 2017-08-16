19 players from L.A. school suspended for football opener because of 2016 altercation

An altercation during a playoff football game last year has led to suspensions at the start of this season for one Los Angeles school.

Banning (Wilmington, Calif.) and El Camino Real (Woodland Hills, Calif.) were involved in a fight at the end of their Los Angeles City Section Playoff quarterfinal game last November, a game won by El Camino Real, 41-27.

As a result, Banning will be without 19 players for its season opener on Aug. 25 against North Torrance, per the Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer. Those players will be serving suspensions, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre told Sondheimer on Tuesday. Aguirre said Banning still has enough players to field a team for the game, despite the suspensions.

Per the Times, three other former Banning players who transferred to Carson are also facing one-game suspensions. A fourth former Banning player now at Carson has a 30-day suspension for his role in the altercation. He’ll end up missing two games.

Aguirre told the Times he reviewed film of the incident last week. El Camino Real punished its players last season, holding them out of a playoff game.