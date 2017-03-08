20 Louisville area baseball players named to preseason top 100

Twenty Louisville Metro prep baseball players were named to the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason top-100 watch list.

Both Trinity and St. Xavier each have four players represented on the list, which includes a bevy of Division I prospects. Louisville has commitments from Ballard’s Jordon Adell, Trinity’s Ben Metzinger and Brody Heil, PRP’s Garrett Schmeltz, and Eastern’s Gavin Sullivan. Kentucky has commitments from South Oldham’s Tanner Johnson and Eastern’s Brendon Koester.

The top 100 players were selected by the 16 regional representatives of the KHSBCA, though they only come from schools who had paid their registration to the organization as of early March.

Here’s a look at the Louisville-area players on the 2017 top-100 watch list and then a look at the rest of some of the state’s top players.

LOUISVILLE METRO

Tanner Johnson (South Oldham), Jordan Gunter (Ballard), Jordon Adell (Ballard), Ben Metzinger (Trinity), Body Heil (Trinity), Brandon Pfaadt (Trinity), Matthew Higgins (Trinity), Cam Scheler (St. X), Sam Mudd (St. X), Connor Holden (St. X), Sam Hedges (St.X), Noah Thompson (Male), Johnny Allen (CAL), Luke Price (CAL), Aaron Sary (Manuel), Mitchell Langley (Bullitt East), Garrett Schmeltz (PRP), Blake Benz (North Bullitt), Gavin Sullivan (Eastern), Brendon Koester (Eastern)

REST OF STATE

Peyton Marcum (Boyd Co.), Ben Jordan (West Carter), Andrew Sharp (East Carter), Braxton Kelly (Johnson Central), Geordan Blanton (Johnson Central), Ryan Smith ( Hazard), Dalton Cornett ( Knott Co. Central), Braxton Cottongame (Perry Co. Central), Jack Capobianco (North Laurel), Chase Estep ( Corbin), Weston Griebel ( North Laurel), Mason Hazelwood (Mercer Co.), Kendall Peters ( West Jessamine), Brian Baxa (Danville), Brent Lovell (Rockcastle Co.). Lucas Jones ( Rockcastle Co.) Eddie Satisky (Lafayette), Jake Morgan (Lafayette), Austin Shepherd (Dunbar), Cam Hill (Scott Co.), Tyler Walton (GRC), Jake Ware (GRC), Nick Nelson (Mason Co.), Cory Franzen (Campbell Co.), Colton Hartig (Campbell Co.), Collin Teegarden ( Campbell Co.), Matt Reynolds (Campbell Co.), Jake Ohmer (Scott), Paul Wise ( Montgomery Co.), Austin Faris (Bourbon Co.), Will Porter ( Mason Co.), Mason Walters (Bourbon Co.), Joey Yancey (Cov. Holy Cross), Timmy Lancaster ( Dunbar), Adre Thompson ( Henry Clay), Luke Wilson ( Henry Clay), Devin Buckner (Lex. Christian Academy), Jacob Ferris (Madison Central), Garrison Gray ( Model), Joshua Morgan ( Sayre), Sam Seahorn (Sayre), Evan Hall (Tates Creek), Cameron Workman (Tates Creek),Drew Rom ( Highlands), Trey Bowden ( Highlands), Ethan Doty ( Highlands), Noah Huseman ( Beechwood), T.C. Eads ( Ludlow), Seth Hicks (Carroll Co.), , Cameron Dawson ( LaRue Co.), Tyler Franklin ( Taylor Co.), Reese Pucket ( Bardstown), Tommy Crawford ( Bethlehem), Dillion Bland (Central Hardin), T.J. Graves (Washington Co.), Drake Poland ( Glasgow), Daulton Shoemaker ( Glasgow), Davion Downey ( Warren East), Ryan Hawks ( Warren East), Jackson Caudill ( Franklin Simpson), Luke Brown ( Bowling Green),Tyler Stahl ( Bowling Green), Nate Cunningham (Greenwood), Lucas Bault ( Russell Co.), Bradley Taylor ( Logan Co.), Jackson Campbell ( Logan Co.), Nolan Johnson ( Daviess Co.), Jack Schneider ( Daviess Co.), Hunter Combs ( Muhlenburg Co.) Zach Hopewell ( Apollo), Blaine Gillim ( Ohio Co.), Maddex Richardson ( Owensboro Catholic), Jacob Mulcahy ( Owensboro Catholic ), Blakely McCalister ( Owensboro), Jonathan Beymer ( Hopkinsville), Koby Silvy ( Christian Co.), Wyatt Stevenson ( Christian Co. ), Nolan Melton ( Henderson Co.), JC Goins ( Marshall Co.), Trea Harmon (Somerset)