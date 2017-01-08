Gallery 20 photos: Norwalk girls win against Oskaloosa By USA TODAY Sports January 7, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Norwalk junior Michaela Harvey brings the ball up the floor while being defended by Oskaloosa senior Leah VanMannen. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Oskaloosa senior Alexis Westercamp blocks a shot by Norwalk junior Torie LeQuatte. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk senior Rylee Origer launches a three-point shot. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk senior Anna Laire tries to keep the ball from going out of bounds. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk junior Miranda Hughes and Oskaloosa senior Alexis Westercamp fight for a loose ball. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk junior Miranda Hughes shoots over Oskaloosa senior Alexis Westercamp. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Oskaloosa senior Alexis Westercamp is fouled by Norwalk senior Anna Laire. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk junior Shae Campbell takes the ball past Oskaloosa senior Leah VanMaanen. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk senior Anna Laire goes after a rebound between Oskaloosa seniors Alexis Westercamp and Katelyn Smith. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk junior Courtney Westvold grabs a rebound. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk senior Anna Laire shoots over Oskaloosa sophomore Lindsey Holmberg. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Oskaloosa senior Shalandra Shilling and Norwalk junior Hailey Morawski go after a loose ball. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk senior Rylee Origer inbounds the ball to junior Hailey Morawski. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk senior Anna Laire and junior Hailey Morawski go after a rebound. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk junior Hailey Morawski tries to get a shot away around Oskaloosa freshman Mary Nelson. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk junior Miranda Hughes cuts toward the basket past Oskaloosa sophomore Lindsey Holmberg. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk junior Miranda Hughes fights to get a shot away. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk junior Shae Campbell launches a jump shot. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk junior Shae Campbell tires to slice between Oskaloosa sophomore Lindsey Holmberg and senior Alexis Westercamp. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. Norwalk junior Miranda Hughes tries to get past Oskaloosa senior Alexis Westercamp. Norwalk won at home over Oskaloosa in a Jan. 6 Little Hawkeye game. DesMoinesRegister, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery 20 photos: Norwalk boys edge Oskaloosa Gallery 31 photos: Southeast Warren girls win big at Wells Fargo Gallery Hoops roundup: Solon's lineup in flux, Mid-Prairie's streak, McCaffery's 1,000th point 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest