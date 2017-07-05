2016-17 ALL-USA Alabama Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alabama Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

P.J. Guy, Helena

Helena High has only existed three years, and Guy has already taken the Huskies to the Class 6A state championship game twice, this year winning the title. Helena (38-6) knocked off Cullman in the championship series, giving Guy a 100-39 overall record.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jacob Heatherly, P, Cullman, 6-3/200, Sr.

The Class 6A Pitcher of the Year, Heatherly was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds with the second pick of the third round in the MLB draft. The southpaw went 10-1 with a 1.11 ERA as a senior, striking out 116 in 69.2 innings, and also drove in 43 runs at the plate.

Dakota Bennett, P, Brewer (Somerville), 6-3/170, Sr.

Brock Guffey, P, Hoover, 6-0/165, Sr.

Sam Praytor, C, Helena, 5-11/205, Sr.

Tanner Burns, INF, Decatur, 6-2/205, Sr.

Jeremiah Jackson, INF, St. Luke’s (Mobile), 6-0/170, Jr.

Cody Greenhill, INF, Russellville, 6-4/210, Sr.

Jordan Henshaw, INF, Buckhorn (New Market), 5-11/200, Sr.

Bubba Thompson, OF, McGill-Toolen (Mobile), 6-2/180, Sr.

Owen Lovell, OF, Cullman, 6-4/225, Sr.

Tanner Allen, OF, UMS-Wright (Mobile), 6-0/180, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Carson Skipper, P, Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville), 6-1/180, Jr.

Conner Jednat, P, UMS-Wright (Mobile), 6-1/180, Sr.

Jacob Smith, P, Calera, 6-6/230, Jr.

Santi Garcia, C, Enterprise, 5-11/205, Sr.

Carson Eddy, INF, Briarwood Christian (Birmingham), 5-10/165, Jr.

Brooks Carlson, INF, Faith Academy (Mobile), 6-0/175, Sr.

Rowdey Jordan, INF, Auburn, 5-11/180, Sr.

Peyton Thomas, INF, Phil Campbell, 6-1/190, Jr.

Judd Ward, OF, Russellville, 6-1/190, Sr.

Drew Williamson, OF, T.R. Miller (Brewton), 6-4/200, Jr.

Taylor Hayes, OF, Piedmont, 5-11/190, Sr.