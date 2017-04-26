2016-17 ALL-USA Alabama Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alabama Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jack Doss, Mae Jemison (Huntsville)

Doss added to his own Alabama High School Athletic Association record with his 10th state title this season, capturing the Class 5A championship with a win over Faith Academy. Overall, he’s won state titles at four schools and owns an all-time record of 812-329.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

John Petty, G, Mae Jemison (Huntsville), 6-6/185, Sr.

A two-time Gatorade Player of the Year honoree, Petty racked up 22 points and 11 rebounds in Jemison’s Class 5A state championship victory over Faith Academy. Overall, the Crimson Tide recruit averaged 21.1 points and 7.9 boards as a senior while amassing 2,749 points in his prep career.

Herb Jones, G, Hale County (Moundville), 6-7/180, Sr.

The Alabama signee led Hale County to a Class 4A state championship, averaging 16.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest.

Trendon Watford, F, Mountain Brook (Birmingham), 6-8/215, So.

The sophomore standout averaged 23 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game for a Mountain Brook team (31-5) that captured the Class 7A state title.

Alex Reese, F/C, Pelham, 6-9/225, Sr.

Reese, who will play at the University of Alabama this fall, averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game to lead Pelham to the Class 6A regional final.

Diante Wood, F, Sacred Heart Catholic (Anniston), 6-5/175, Jr.

Wood’s 17 points and 9.3 rebounds per game helped Sacred Heart capture the Class 1A state championship this past season.

SECOND TEAM

Garrison Brooks, F/C, Auburn, 6-10/230, Sr.

Kobe Brown, G/F, Lee (Huntsville), 6-7/220, So.

Tony Johnson, G, Eufaula, 6-3/185, Jr.

Myreon Jones, G, Huffman (Birmingham), 6-3/165, Jr.

Tevin Brown, G, Fairhope, 6-3/175, Sr.