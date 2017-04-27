2016-17 ALL-USA Alabama Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alabama Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Chase, Spain Park (Hoover)

Chase engineered Spain Park’s run to the Class 7A state final, highlighted by a pair come-from-behind victories in the Round of 16 and the semifinals. The Jaguars’ magical run came to an end against Hoover in the title match, 51-47, in overtime.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Bianca Jackson, G, Brewbaker Tech (Montgomery), 5-11, Sr.

Jackson earned her state’s Gatorade Player of the Year honors after scoring 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. The South Carolina signee led the Rams to the first round of the Class 5A state tournament and scored 2,177 points in her prep career.

Brooke Hampel, F, Hazel Green, 5-10, Jr.

Hampel guided Hazel Green to the Class 6A state final, averaging 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this past season.

Eboni Williams, F/G, Hoover, 6-0, Jr.

With averages of 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, Williams was a rock-solid force for the Class 7A state champions.

Claire Holt, G, Spain Park (Hoover), 5-7, Jr.

Holt helped the Lady Jaguars secure a berth in the Class 7A state final with averages of 18 points and six rebounds per game, including a 32-point outburst in the regional final against Grissom.

Haley Troup, G, Gadsden City (Gadsden), 5-10, Sr.

A South Carolina signee, Troup contributed 19.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Titans, who advanced to the Class 7A regional semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Zipporah Broughton, G, Lee (Montgomery), 5-9, Jr.

Shauntai Battle, G, McGill-Toolen (Mobile), 5-9, Sr.

Hannah Barber, G, Homewood, 5-6, Jr.

Alexis Woods, F, Athens, 5-9, Jr.

Unique Thompson, F/C, Faith Academy (Mobile), 6-2, Sr.