2016-17 ALL-USA Alaska Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alaska Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Way, Sitka

The former professional baseball player led his alma mater to its fifth state title and its first since 2014. Way’s Wolves (9-6) knocked off previously unbeaten South Anchorage in a 2-1, extra-inning thriller to claim the state’s ultimate prize.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jonny Homza, INF, South Anchorage, 6-1/180, Sr.

In winning Cook Inlet Conference MVP honors and his second straight Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Homza batted .560 with 28 runs, 19 stolen bases and 14 RBI while posting a 3-0 record with a 1.15 ERA and 23 strikeouts on the mound. A Hawaii commit, Homza was taken by the San Diego Padres in the fifth round of the MLB Draft after leading his team to the state title game.

Jake Andresen, P, Dimond (Anchorage), 5-11/165, Jr.

Hank Boyer, P, Wasilla, 5-7/160, Sr.

Raleigh Pigg, P, Service (Anchorage), 6-4/190, Sr.

Sladen Mohl, C, South Anchorage, 5-11/165, Sr.

Parker Johnson, INF, South Anchorage, 6-0/185, Sr.

Dylan Montagna, INF, Dimond (Anchorage), 6-2/225, Sr.

Ky Stockel, INF, Sitka, 5-11/195, Sr.

Colin King, OF, Lathrop (Fairbanks), 6-3/195, Sr.

Ronan Klancher, OF, Service (Anchorage), 5-9/170, Sr.

Paul Steffensen, OF, Kenai Central, 5-9/185, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Matthew Daugherty, P, Soldotna, 6-0/160, Sr.

Gaten Davis, P, East Anchorage, 6-6/260, Sr.

Gavin Petterson, P, Kenai Central, 6-1/180, Sr.

Michael Cesar, C, Juneau-Douglas (Juneau), 5-9/165, Jr.

Cooper Bailey-Parsons, INF, Service (Anchorage), 6-1/170, Jr.

Balas Buckmaster, INF, Wasilla, 5-7/140, Sr.

Jack Carson, INF, Ketchikan, 5-10/165, Sr.

Zeb Storie, INF, Thunder Mountain (Juneau), 5-7/130, Sr.

Lian Lincoln, OF, South Anchorage, 5-10/120, Jr.

Caleb Suarez, OF, Sitka, 5-7/160, Sr.

Brian Wing, OF, Chugiak, 5-10/170, Jr.