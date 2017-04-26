2016-17 ALL-USA Alaska Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alaska Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rick Brock, Petersburg

The 27-year veteran led his team – featuring four players whose fathers competed on his first Viking squad in 1990 – to the second state title in school history. Petersburg smothered Metlakatla in the championship game, 46-26, the fewest points ever allowed in a 2A final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Moses Miller, G, East Anchorage, 6-1/185, Sr.

Miller was named both the Class 4A and the Cook Inlet Conference Player of the Year, leading the Thunderbirds to the state semifinals. He tossed in 18.5 points per game, to go with 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.6 steals.

Nathan Fromm, G, Service (Anchorage), 6-4/180, Sr.

The high-flying senior capped his career by posting 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists per contest.

Tobin Karlberg, G, Grace Christian (Anchorage), 5-10/160, Jr.

The Class 3A Player of the Year, Karlberg scored 23.8 points a game, including a game-high 17 in the state final, where the Grizzlies ended top-seeded Monroe Catholic’s perfect 30-0 record.

Eric Jenkins, F, Dimond (Anchorage), 6-5/180, Sr.

Jenkins emerged as the leader of a balanced Lynx squad, averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds as they captured the Class 4A state title.

Austin White, F, Ninilchik, 6-7/205, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year led Ninilchik – enrollment of 44 – to its second straight Class 1A state title, averaging 17.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 4.1 blocks.

SECOND TEAM

Wallace Ungwiluk, G, Gambell, 5-8/170, Sr.

Travis Adams, G, Barrow, 5-9/185, Jr.

Stewart Conn, G, Petersburg, 6-3/200, Sr.

Isaac Houck, F, Wasilla, 6-4/185, Sr.

Clayton Southwick, F, Palmer, 6-6/205, Jr.