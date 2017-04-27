2016-17 ALL-USA Alaska Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alaska Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Heath Lyon, Bristol Bay (Naknek)

After a runner-up finish in 2016, the Class 2A Coach of the Year guided the Angels to a 26-1 record and a state championship. Lyons’ Bristol Bay squad used a smothering defense to hold all three state tournament foes under 40 points, defeating Nenana in the final, 40-34.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Alissa Pili, F, Dimond (Anchorage), 6-0, So.

The Class 4A and Gatorade Player of the Year, Pili was a dominant force for a Dimond team that reached the state final. The sophomore, ranked as the No. 25 recruit in the country by ESPN, averaged 25.1 points and 14.1 rebounds per game.

Bobbi Mott, F, Valdez, 6-0, Jr.

Mott topped 1,000 career points in January and finished the season averaging 17.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

McKenna Dinkel, F, Wasilla, 5-10, Sr.

Dinkel led the balanced attack of the state champions, scoring 13.5 points and hauling in 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Nicole Pinckney, G, Chugiak, 5-5, Sr.

An Alaska-Anchorage commit, Pinckney tossed in 12.6 points per game while averaging 3.9 assists and 3.4 steals.

Bethany Carstens, G, Nikiski, 5-9, So.

A First Team All-State selection, Carstens averaged 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game, fueling the Bulldogs’ run to the Class 3A semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Jahnna Hajdukovich, G, Dimond (Anchorage), 5-8, Jr.

Olivia Davies, G, Wasilla, 5-9, So.

Rose Mongoyak, F, Barrow, 6-0, Sr.

Tennae Voliva, F, East (Anchorage), 6-0, Sr.

Kiah Charlie, G, Scammon Bay, 5-6, Sr.