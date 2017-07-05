2016-17 ALL-USA Arkansas Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arkansas Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ronnie Goodwin, Cabot

Goodwin guided the Panthers (25-7) to the Class 7A state title this past season, culminating with a 2-1 win over Har-Ber. The championship was the first in program history for Cabot.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Casey Martin, INF/P, Lonoke, 5-11/175, Sr.

The Arkansas signee batted .595 with 10 homers and 34 stolen bases during his senior year, leading the Jackrabbits to the Class 4A quarterfinals. On the mound, he posted a 5-1 record with a 1.50 ERA to earn the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year honor.

Blake Adams, P, Har-Ber (Springdale), 6-1/180, So.

McKaden Templeton, P, Rogers, 5-11/175, So.

Miller Pleimann, P, Fayetteville, 6-3/180, Jr.

Caleb Grace, C, Har-Ber (Springdale), 5-11/175, Sr.

Tyler Gregg, INF, Farmington, 6-0/205, Sr.

Ethan Holmes, INF, Van Buren, 6-1/155, Sr.

Connor Noland, INF, Greenwood, 6-2/195, Sr.

Blake Thompson, OF, Har-Ber (Springdale), 5-11/160, Sr.

Tyler Johnson, OF, Bentonville, 6-1/200, Jr.

Landry Wilkerson, OF, Van Buren, 5-7/160, So.

SECOND TEAM

Landon Brown, P, Shiloh Christian (Springdale), 5-11/185, Jr.

Austin Anderson, P, Greenland, 5-9/165, Jr.

Cooper Van Kooten, P, Greenwood, 6-0/190, Sr.

Cameron Hockle, C, Jonesboro, 5-10/170, Sr.

Logan Carr, INF, Fayetteville, 5-8/165, Sr.

Luke McFadden, INF, Rogers, 5-8/150, Sr.

Hayden Fennell, INF, Booneville, 5-7/155, Sr.

Aaron Mann, INF, Little Rock Central, 6-2/185, Jr.

Nick Butler, OF, North Little Rock, 6-0/172, Sr.

Joel Barker, OF, Russellville, 6-0/155, Sr.

Kameron Whitmore, OF, Jacksonville, 5-9/160, Sr.