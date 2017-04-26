2016-17 ALL-USA Arkansas Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arkansas Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Wes Swift, Jonesboro

Swift guided the Hurricane to a 32-0 record – their first unbeaten slate since 1954 – and a No. 14 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25. Jonesboro won its second state title in four years, outscoring foes by an average of 21.2 points.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Daniel Gafford, C, El Dorado, 6-11/230, Sr.

The All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year, Gafford also earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors. An Arkansas signee, he averaged 17.4 points, 16.0 rebounds and 7.7 blocks per game.

Darious Hall, F, Mills (Little Rock), 6-6/185, Sr.

Hall helped lift the Comets to a 31-2 mark and the Class 5A state championship, contributing 15.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest and earning a scholarship to Arkansas.

Khalil Garland, F/G, Parkview (Little Rock), 6-6/190, Sr.

The athletic Arkansas signee averaged 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game as the Patriots reached the Class 5A state final.

Desi Sills, G, Jonesboro, 6-1/170, Jr.

Another future Razorback, Sills was the key cog in Jonesboro’s perfect season, averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game.

Isaiah Joe, G, Northside (Fort Smith), 6-3/170, Jr.

Already a verbal commit to the Razorbacks, Joe set a school record for 3-pointers in a season while averaging 18.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Czar Perry, G, El Dorado, 6-1/165, Sr.

Tylor Perry, G, Har-Ber (Springdale), 5-10/160, So.

Issac McBride, G, Baptist Prep (Little Rock), 6-1/185, So.

Javon Franklin, F, Parkview (Little Rock), 6-6/190, Sr.

Connor Vanover, C, Baptist Prep (Little Rock), 7-3/230, Jr.